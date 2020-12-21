Zack Snyder Confirms He’s Working On A New Justice League Trailer

So far, we’ve seen two full-length trailers for the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but there wasn’t much difference between the promos other than a black and white filter and a few seconds of additional footage. Now that Zack Snyder has confirmed that the hotly-anticipated redux is coming to HBO Max in March, though, the marketing campaign is set to kick into high gear to make sure Warner Bros.’ streaming service has as many paying subscribers as possible by the time it drops.

The filmmaker has also teased the possibility of a theatrical release, and based on how badly the box office has been affected by the continuing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, unleashing the Snyder Cut on the big screen could realistically see it become the biggest commercial hit that the industry has seen for a long time.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Over on his beloved Vero, the one stop shop for any and all major Justice League news, Snyder confirmed recently that he’s currently working on a new trailer for the DCEU’s all-star epic, although he didn’t give a timeline as to when we should expect to see it. It could potentially come attached to Wonder Woman 1984 when it debuts on HBO Max, though, and make its way online shortly after, especially if the platform is planning to slowly introduce advertising into the mix, as this is one ad that people definitely wouldn’t mind sitting through.

Snyder always has fan service at the forefront of his thinking when it comes to Justice League, so there’s every chance we could catch a glimpse of Jared Leto’s Joker or Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke in the next trailer as well, as the recent batch of reshoots has wrapped and the Watchmen director’s swiftly jumped back into post-production.