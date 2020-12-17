Zack Snyder’s Justice League Confirmed To Debut In March 2021

One of the most anticipated titles of 2021, Zack Snyder’s extended cut of Justice League promises to follow through on the original promise of the movie. With the director hinting at an R-rated edit, and some talk of the film also getting a theatrical release, it’s fair to say that Justice League‘s premiere on HBO Max can’t come soon enough. We now know that Snyder’s work will be arriving on the streaming platform in March 2021, confirming what Warner Bros. appeared to be suggesting a few weeks ago.

Snyder revealed the decision as part of a Twitter exchange over the original Whedon version, commenting as so:

Zack Snyder has confirmed Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut on HBO Max in March! pic.twitter.com/MnoIvmVEfe — Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) December 17, 2020

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The 2017 take on Justice League has come in for a lot of criticism, with other DCEU directors effectively disregarding it from the canon they’re working with. The two-hour, PG-13-rated picture we received isn’t altogether terrible, but clearly seems to be very different from what Snyder intended, with 150 minutes or so of shot footage available. To be fair to Whedon, he was probably just trying to deliver what WB wanted at the time, resulting in a truncated movie.

We already know that the new Justice League will adopt a markedly different tone than its predecessor, and will most likely be split into a four-hour miniseries on HBO Max before being bundled together as one experience. Whether or not the same approach can be taken for a big-screen showing is another question, though, as is whether the current rights situation means that fans will be able to see Justice League outside of the US.

Given that we have several more months to wait for the Snyder Justice League, it may be worth revisiting the existing film, which is now available on Netflix. I personally don’t remember it being that bad, just somewhat underwhelming and forgettable, and certainly not the epic story that the unused material and supporting characters suggest. That’s not to say that the new Justice League will solve all the problems with the DCEU entry, but it should allow us to make a fairer judgment on the finished product.