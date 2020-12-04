WB Says Zack Snyder’s Justice League Debuts In A Few Months

Outside of the news that Warner Bros. will be simultaneously releasing its 2021 movies in both theaters and HBO Max, it’s worth remembering that there’ll be a lot of exclusive new material on the service next year. One of the more anticipated titles is the Snyder Cut of Justice League, which will reportedly contain a significant amount of fresh footage, and Warner Bros. CEO Jason Kilar has now revealed that we could be getting the finished product sometime soon.

Kilar shared a blog post today on the big plans for WB in 2021, and threw in a reference to the aforementioned project, commenting as so:

“And on the subject of HBO Max, there are so many amazing HBO original series and Max originals I’m excited about. The Tiger Woods HBO documentary arriving in January is incredible. And this little thing called Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming in a few months as well.”

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While things are admittedly still vague, the “few months” comment does bode well for Justice League arriving sometime before the spring. The current plan for the movie is to present it as a four-hour miniseries split into hour-long instalments, which will then be made available as a single picture. Recent trailers for the director’s cut have already showcased a very different tone to the troubled original edit, and it seems that HBO Max are confident enough in Snyder’s vision to want an entire trilogy continuing the story.

Meanwhile, one of the more exciting aspects of the refreshed DCEU entry is that it’ll give screen time to characters either excised from the original production, or who didn’t get much to do. Highlights include Jared Leto’s Joker, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and Amber Heard as Mera, while we’ll be finally getting to see Darkseid after the supervillain was removed from the previous attempt to condense all that was shot into 120 minutes for cinemas.

Given that 2021 is creeping up on us, we’d hope to get a clearer premiere date for the Snyder Cut soon. Although there’s still a risk that letting the filmmaker fully indulge in his individual style for over four hours might be a letdown, we remain excited to see what effectively promises to be a completely different viewing experience from the first Justice League.