Here’s How Jared Leto Could Look As Justice League’s Knightmare Joker

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed as of yet how Jared Leto’s returning Joker fits into Zack Snyder’s Justice League, most of the speculation has focused on him appearing as part of the HBO Max exclusive’s Knightmare sequences. After all, we know that the divisive take on the Clown Prince of Crime will be sporting a new look, while Snyder has promised a more world-weary spin on Batman’s archenemy, and few things would sap the life out of someone quicker than living in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Joker has already been teased for the Knightmare world before as well, with a playing card visible in the establishing shot of the first Snyder Cut trailer, while in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight has the exact same card strapped to his weapon. Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke is also coming back looking much more grizzled and grey than he was in the theatrical edition’s post-credits scene, so there’s every chance that the two high-profile new additions will both show up in Darkseid’s dystopian future.

Now, some new fan art from Datrini imagines how the Morbius star could look as the Knightmare version of Joker, and you can check it out below.

If the Clown Prince of Crime is indeed part of the Knightmare timeline, then his final look in the Snyder Cut might not be too dissimilar to this. After all, Batman is already rocking a duster coat, which generally tends to be a wardrobe requirement in any post-apocalyptic vista brought to life on the big screen, and it simply isn’t the Joker unless there’s some green and purple thrown in for good measure.

Up to this point, Zack Snyder has been more than happy to share images from Justice League, but he’ll no doubt try and keep Mr. J under wraps until the four-hour miniseries lands on HBO Max at some point next year.