You can guarantee that from almost the very second the full-length trailer for the Snyder Cut of Justice League arrived online, eagle-eyed fans were watching it over and over and combing through every single frame in an effort to glean as much new information as possible from what’s looking to be appointment viewing on HBO Max whenever the four hour-long installments are given an official release date.

It might be more of a miniseries than a movie now that Warner Bros. have changed their strategy, but the reassembled version of the incredibly tortured and painfully troubled production is still one of the hottest comic book projects on the docket, so much so that the fans that campaigned for two and a half years to make it a reality and destroyed their copies of Joss Whedon’s cut will be expecting an all-time classic.

Rising anticipations always leads to rising expectations, but we’re hopeful that Snyder can deliver on the hype. It certainly looks like a far superior effort to what audiences were first served up already, and Easter Eggs are now being spotted in the new footage. One of them is a fairly innocuous reference to the Joker, but it does tie in directly with the Knightmare storyline.

The Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Has A Sneaky Joker Easter Egg

As you can see, the playing card that floats through the air in the trailer’s opening moments is the exact same one that Ben Affleck has strapped to the bottom of his gun in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Of course, Zack Snyder has already confirmed that his cut of Justice League will address many of the unresolved plot threads from his time at the helm of the DCEU, so hopefully the Knightmare sequence will finally make sense in the context of the overarching story.