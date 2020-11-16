Amber Heard Reportedly Has A Much Bigger Role In Justice League Snyder Cut

Amber Heard will reportedly have a much bigger role as Mera in Zack Snyder’s Justice League than she did in the 2017 version. Heard made her debut as the future queen of the oceans in the theatrical cut of the team-up film, before returning in a much meatier part in the following year’s Aquaman. Her JL role was just a cameo, though, as she only appeared in a brief scene, in which she mostly just spouted some exposition at Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry.

Her screentime will be much expanded in the upcoming director’s cut, however. We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones that told us that Jared Leto’s Joker would get a new look in the film, which is now confirmed – that the actress will have more scenes this time around. According to what we’ve been told, Mera will appear in some additional sequences set in Atlantis. This will presumably be where Willem Dafoe’s Vulkis will turn up, too, after he was removed from the Whedon cut.

More intriguingly, though, we’ve also heard that she’ll appear in the Knightmare sequence. Snyder has confirmed that his JL will return to the dystopian future timeline established in Batman v Superman, with it likely that we’ll check in on how other characters have fared in this gloomy, Darkseid-controlled world. We’re hearing that Mera will feature as she’ll have replaced Aquaman’s position in the League as Arthur will be dead.

Our scoop follows on from another recent report from Geekosity claiming that Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 will be increased from the first film, as well, as Warner Bros. is looking to expand the heroine’s importance in the DCEU. Despite all the off-screen controversy surrounding her and ex-husband Johnny Depp, then, it looks like it’s not going to affect her superhero career.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit HBO Max sometime in the first half of 2021.