Zack Snyder Reportedly Developing Lord Of The Rings Style Movie With Zombies

Zack Snyder recently directed a zombie movie, with Netflix’s Army of the Dead going down a storm with subscribers and scoring some of the best reviews of his entire career. Earlier this year in the buildup to HBO Max’s Justice League, he also teased that the planned second and third installments of his abandoned superhero trilogy would feel more like the epic fantasy of The Lord of the Rings than a standard comic book adaptation.

Take those two things, slam them together and you’ve got the latest slice of scuttlebutt from insider Daniel Richtman, who claims that Snyder is developing a Lord of the Rings-style project, albeit with zombies. Are we talking about an Army of the Dead sequel that goes full-blown fantastical or something else altogether? That isn’t made clear, but it’s not as though the filmmaker hasn’t delivered some wild and crazy ideas before.

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As things stand, the former steward of the DCEU is yet to settle on his next effort behind the camera, but there are several contenders currently in the mix. He’s been talking about South American drama The Last Photograph for a decade now, he’s already got what he calls an insane idea for the next chapter in the Army of the Dead franchise, while he was talking up a reinvention of the Arthurian legend set in the American West for a hot minute before that trail went cold.

Having freed himself from the shackles of Warner Bros., Zack Snyder appears to be re-energized and raring to go with full creative autonomy restored, so The Lord of the Rings with zombies is hardly the craziest thing he could potentially be coming up with behind the scenes.