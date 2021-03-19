Zack Snyder Says Justice League 3 Would’ve Introduced A New Batman

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is here and it’s magnificent. The long-awaited Snyder cut has exceeded the wildest fan expectations, picked up rave reviews and has even the most ardent critics of his DCEU praising it. The only problem for Warner Bros is that the movie might be too successful – there are already growing calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and let Snyder make his sequels.

The broad arc after Justice League was for Darkseid to successfully subjugate Earth after acquiring the anti-life equation, resulting in the ‘Knightmare’ glimpsed throughout Batman v Superman and Justice League. That was planned to have fed into a third movie where that future would have somehow been prevented. Much of that remains hazy, but Snyder opened up on one major development in a new interview in Vanity Fair.

In his Justice League we saw a glimpse of a pregnancy test in Lois’ apartment and she was carrying a baby bassinet at the end of the movie. Snyder explained that:

“It was going to be Lois and Superman’s son. He doesn’t have any powers, and then he was going to end up being the new Batman…. Twenty years later, on the anniversary of [Batman’s] death, they take young Bruce Kent down to the Batcave and they say, ‘Your Uncle Bruce would’ve been proud if you did this. Anyway, something like that.”

It’s a wild place to take the story and one that would definitely have generated a lot of controversy. That could have reached white-hot levels if he’d also gone through with his plans for Clark, Bruce and Lois, which was to put them in a love triangle that ends with Lois’ death and causes Superman to succumb to anti-life.

But even if Snyder gets a chance to make his Justice League sequel we don’t know whether this plotline will ever be realized. I’m a Snyder fan, but I just can’t quite see Amy Adams’ Lois and Ben Affleck’s Bruce hooking up, especially as this Batman has a solid respect for Superman (not to mention his residual guilt for trying to kill him).

For now all that can wait. If you haven’t seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League be sure to check it out, it’s amazing. Let’s hope this isn’t Snyder’s last foray into the DCEU.