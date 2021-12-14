From the second Jared Leto was first announced to be making a surprise return as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it was inevitable that rumors would begin to spread about the actor being welcomed back into the DCEU fold on a more permanent basis after a wildly polarizing debut in Suicide Squad.

Sure enough, the Academy Award winner was touted for all sorts of episodic HBO Max exclusives and feature film projects, precisely zero of which have materialized. David Ayer continues to remind people that there was a much better version of Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime out there before Warner Bros. hacked his movie to pieces, but he’s not the only one who can share never-before-seen images of the actor’s Joker.

Taking to his beloved Vero, Zack Snyder shared a brand-new snap of Leto in both costume and character from his Justice League reshoots, which you can check out below.

Zack Snyder shares new image of Jared Leto's 'Justice League' Joker 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given how often the SnyderVerse army mobilizes on Twitter to have various aspects of the universe trending, don’t be surprised if Jared Leto’s Jester of Genocide becomes the latest hot topic of conversation on social media, cementing an unforeseen turnaround for his Joker that’s now made him someone the fans actually want to see again.