DC Fans Going Crazy For Jared Leto’s Joker In Justice League

Jared Leto’s Joker doesn’t even show up in Zack Snyder’s Justice League until the movie approaches its fourth hour, but he’s already become one of the major talking points from the HBO Max exclusive, which is no mean feat when the DCEU’s all-star blockbuster is one of the most heavily hyped and hotly anticipated comic book adaptations in recent history.

Having largely been cut from Suicide Squad and then managed to split opinion with his scenes that were actually kept in the movie, the Academy Award winner’s portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime hasn’t come under particularly intense scrutiny over the last few years, instead being almost entirely overlooked. Everyone just moved on and expected that we’d never see Leto don the makeup again, until he became a surprise last minute addition to Zack Snyder’s final round of reshoots.

He’s only in Justice League for a few minutes, but it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the exchange between the Joker and Ben Affleck’s Batman in the Knightmare timeline is one of the finest live-action interactions we’ve ever seen between the two comic book icons, and fans are losing their minds over it, as you can see from the reactions below.

Just finished watching the @snydercut of The Justice League. Gotta say, "well done!" Totally different movie then the previous cut. The epilogue was awesome, the interaction between Batman and The Joker (Jared Leto) was MARVELOUS! — Dana Burry (@DBur1973) March 18, 2021

I just sat through the entire 4 hour and 2 minute version of the justice league that dropped today in one sitting and JOKER NEVER SAID THIS. This is a complete betrayal of my trust. pic.twitter.com/gvloVKWQD7 — Jacob™️➐ (@yourloyalpal) March 18, 2021

Just finished , 4 hours non stop glued to my TV . @ZackSnyder Synder has done Justice to the Justice League ! One of the greatest comic book scenes of all time is the interaction between Batman and Joker , @JaredLeto has killed it — Humayun Mir ہمایوں میر (@H_Mir) March 18, 2021

Snyders Justice League was so fucking good. Wonder Woman's theme is goated. Leto's Joker is redeemed. If Snyder had the backing of a marvel studio he could make magic. — 𝖘𝖆𝖒 ✝️ (@Sambspittinyo) March 18, 2021

snyder is a sneaky dude for putting that epilogue in justice league giving the fans a taste of new relationships such as joker alongside him, lex luthor and slade wilson; the ending felt more like a cliffhanger than anything else, and if the fans buy it, ofc they'll ask for more — gabriela? (@idlostmyhead) March 18, 2021

Snyder Cut is a far superior film than the theatrical Justice League. Much more enjoyable experience. Also, Leto's Joker 👍 — Chad Fowler (@ChadTheShad) March 18, 2021

Warner Bros. If Justice League 2 doesn't happen perhaps we can live with that but we need Ben back in a solo outing with Leto's Joker. Oh, and MOS 2 even if it's just on HBO Max. — Conor MacCarthy (@maccarthy_conor) March 18, 2021

I just wish there was more of Jared leto's joker in justice league and suicide squad https://t.co/DlsWC4BtcN — Dade (@Itsyaboidadeig1) March 18, 2021

@JaredLeto had great potential to become one of the best joker of all time, he just got wasted in suicide squad

In nightmare sequence of Zack Snyder's Justice league, true potential of Jared Leto can be seen.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/I34YxAlQeF — Priyansh (@Brajnandankuma2) March 18, 2021

Finished it at 3am! It was PERFECT!! From the beginning it was the best version of Justice League and I already knew it would be!! I want to say thank you to the entire cast and crew! Also, the Joker was PERFECT so thank you!! I couldn’t have asked for more!!!!!! 🤘🏻🤘🏻 🃏 — 🙏🏻Reina Jenkins🙏🏻 (@ReinaLove143) March 19, 2021

One major point of consternation is Zack Snyder’s troll job, with more than a few folks clearly dismayed that the Joker doesn’t actually say ‘we live in a society’ in the movie as the penultimate trailer promised. That’s hardly a dealbreaker, though, when Leto has already managed to win over the vast majority of his doubters, with calls to see him return again poised to grow significantly louder over the coming days and weeks as everyone gets a chance to watch Justice League.