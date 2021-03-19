Home / movies

DC Fans Going Crazy For Jared Leto’s Joker In Justice League

Jared Leto’s Joker doesn’t even show up in Zack Snyder’s Justice League until the movie approaches its fourth hour, but he’s already become one of the major talking points from the HBO Max exclusive, which is no mean feat when the DCEU’s all-star blockbuster is one of the most heavily hyped and hotly anticipated comic book adaptations in recent history.

Having largely been cut from Suicide Squad and then managed to split opinion with his scenes that were actually kept in the movie, the Academy Award winner’s portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime hasn’t come under particularly intense scrutiny over the last few years, instead being almost entirely overlooked. Everyone just moved on and expected that we’d never see Leto don the makeup again, until he became a surprise last minute addition to Zack Snyder’s final round of reshoots.

He’s only in Justice League for a few minutes, but it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the exchange between the Joker and Ben Affleck’s Batman in the Knightmare timeline is one of the finest live-action interactions we’ve ever seen between the two comic book icons, and fans are losing their minds over it, as you can see from the reactions below.

One major point of consternation is Zack Snyder’s troll job, with more than a few folks clearly dismayed that the Joker doesn’t actually say ‘we live in a society’ in the movie as the penultimate trailer promised. That’s hardly a dealbreaker, though, when Leto has already managed to win over the vast majority of his doubters, with calls to see him return again poised to grow significantly louder over the coming days and weeks as everyone gets a chance to watch Justice League.

