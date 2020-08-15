Zack Snyder Shares New Pic Of Batman And The Batmobile For Ben Affleck’s Birthday

Happy birthday, Ben Affleck! Remember when DC fans were up in arms over his casting as the Dark Knight in the DCEU? Now there are a legion of loyal Batfleck lovers who hail him as the best on-screen Batman ever. Unfortunately, his tenure in the role turned out to be pretty short – with just Batman V Superman and Justice League, and a brief role in Suicide Squad, to his name. So, every new scrap of Batfleck content is pored over by fans.

Case in point: Zack Snyder shared a birthday message to the actor today on his Vero account, as well as posting a never-before-seen shot of Affleck in the full cape and cowl, posing next to the Batmobile. The monochrome pic appears to be part of that early photoshoot that gave us our first look at the star as Batman, as well as the DCEU’s version of the Batmobile.

The good news for Batfleck fans is that we’re due to get a lot more than just one new photo of his Batman in the future, as HBO Max is finally releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League next year. Expect additional material featuring Affleck’s Bruce Wayne that never made it into the much-maligned theatrical cut of the movie.

And the other piece of good news is that we’re guaranteed our first extended look at it in just one week’s time. A teaser trailer for Justice League is arriving during next Saturday’s DC FanDome virtual event. A clip has previously been released (see above) featuring Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince, but this trailer will likely give us a glimpse of the whole team, including Batman.

Be sure to catch it when it drops on August 22nd. In the meantime, many happy returns, Mr. Affleck!