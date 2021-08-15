Zack Snyder Shares Unseen Batman Photo For Ben Affleck’s Birthday

Ben Affleck was born exactly 49 years ago today, and his professional career has experienced plenty of major ups and downs since he first shot to mainstream prominence by winning an Academy Award in 1998 for Best Original Screenplay after co-writing Good Will Hunting with childhood friend Matt Damon.

After a lean few years where he became more tabloid fodder than movie star, the last decade has seen Affleck rebound in spectacular fashion, with his comeback ignited by his decision to step behind the camera and direct. Following the acclaimed trio of Gone Baby Gone, The Town and Argo, the actor took what arguably ranks as one of his biggest-ever risks when he signed on to become Zack Snyder’s Batman.

There was skepticism and more than a little uproar based on nothing but his reputation, but Affleck has since won the fans over to the extent it remains one of the DCEU’s most notable missed opportunities that he’s still never gotten the chance to headline his own solo blockbuster after Version 1.0 of The Batman fell apart.

To mark the milestone, Zack Snyder took to his beloved Vero and shared a never-before-seen image of his Caped Crusader from an early costume test shortly after he was initially cast in 2013, which you can check out below.

The good news for fans is that Affleck is expected to appear on the set of The Flash imminently to suit up for a record-breaking fourth live-action outing as Batman, although his fate after than remains entirely up in the air. As things stand, a lot of folks believe that he’s one of the best big screen Caped Crusaders we’ve ever seen.