Ben Affleck Reportedly Shooting His Scenes For The Flash Next Month

Ben Affleck’s stunt double has been spotted in a myriad of set photos and videos from The Flash as production continues in and around Glasgow, and there was even a scary moment when filming was halted after a camera operator was injured during an action sequence, but the DCEU’s Dark Knight has yet to appear.

It’s not unusual for big budget blockbusters to get set pieces and stunt work in the can before the performers have even reported for duty, and despite what the tabloids may want you to believe, Affleck hasn’t been spending all of his time relaxing. The two-time Academy Award winner recently wrapped shooting on The Tender Bar, George Clooney’s latest directorial effort that’s poised for an exclusive Amazon release next year.

The schedule overlapped with the beginning of shooting on The Flash, which kicked off at the end of April, and that’s why Affleck hasn’t been spotted despite Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle all having been snapped. However, Heroic Hollywood founder and The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez has hinted that his arrival is imminent, as you can see below.

Little nugget for y'all. Ben Affleck reports to set to suit up again as Batman on #TheFlashMovie in September. pic.twitter.com/IVS7N4IDpT — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) August 3, 2021

If Zack Snyder’s Batman isn’t showing up for work on The Flash until four and a half months after director Andy Muschietti first called action, then it stands to reason he’s not going to play a major role in the story, even if it’s set to be a pivotal one. That’s probably the wisest idea, because having two popular iterations of the Caped Crusader in the same film could easily overshadow Miller’s Barry Allen, who needs to remain the focus to ensure audiences will invest in both his story and journey.