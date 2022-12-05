Zack Snyder supporters really grasping at straws trying to credit him for the modern DCU

Zack Snyder fans have a reputation. They spent years indefatigably campaigning for the Justice League Snyder cut to be released, including putting endless pressure on Warner Bros. executives, flying planes trailing banners over awards ceremonies, and raising a ton of money for suicide prevention charities.

But, you have to hand it to them, unlike many other fan campaigns, they succeeded. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released in 2021 in its full four-hour glory and found widespread critical approval. But that seems to be the high point, as Snyder has underlined he’s committed to his upcoming Netflix original Rebel Moon and all efforts to “restore the Snyderverse” have so far failed.

Now a fan is attempting to credit Snyder with the look of an upcoming DCU movie and we’re happy to put this one in the “grasping at straws” category:

Zack Snyder is the blueprint. pic.twitter.com/s0OEJiwyPO — 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲 of SnyderVerse (@SnyderVerse18) December 4, 2022

Replies aren’t convinced in the slightest, pointing out that this colorful aesthetic is all over modern poster design:

We like Snyder, but perhaps this is going a bit too far:

Zack Snyder cultists when they find out that Zack Snyder didn't invent neon or the colour blue: pic.twitter.com/PRsfKPHz91 — Jasonidk (@jasonbdilly16) December 4, 2022

Something of a reach:

Yes. you didn't know? — Luca | 🏳️‍🌈 (@koluke2) December 4, 2022

It’s also noted that, if anything, this is more of a Suicide Squad style design:

This made me so happy — Scoop Reviews (@Scoop5000) December 4, 2022

We have to agree that there is basically no resemblance:

Bruh there's literally no correlation with this at all, one is a giant slot machine and the other is a bright colored beetle — Jessica Henwick simp (@marvel_DC_based) December 5, 2022

We’re still hopeful that Snyder will return to the DCU. After all, they’re bringing back Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman and new DCU head James Gunn is a longtime friend of Snyder. However, Snyder seems very happy working with his own original material on Rebel Moon and after the near-decade-long headache he must have felt after tangling with Warner Bros management we’re willing to bet he’s got good reasons to stay away.

That said, we’re still kinda craving the bizarre post-apocalyptic superhero adventure teased in the closing moments of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Maybe one day…