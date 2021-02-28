Zack Snyder Teases Batman And Deathstroke Teaming Up In Justice League

In an alternate universe, The Batman was directed, co-written and executive produced by Ben Affleck, with the actor’s grizzled veteran Dark Knight facing the biggest challenge of his lengthy crimefighting career when he was forced to go up against Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, in a movie that would lead directly into a spinoff for the comic book villain, helmed by The Raid‘s Gareth Evans. Of course, the trajectory of the DCEU is completely different from where it was heading prior to the release of Justice League, but Manganiello says he’ll never give up on the idea of headlining his own solo outing as Slade Wilson.

So far, the 44 year-old’s entire involvement in the franchise boils down to a brief post-credits appearance in Joss Whedon’s theatrical edition of JL, a far cry from the big plans DC Films originally had in store. However, Manganiello was one of the few names to be recruited for Zack Snyder’s additional reshoots, and in a new interview, the filmmaker teased that Batman and Deathstroke will put their differences to one side in Justice League to fight a common enemy.

“Joe’s character in this movie when we find him, clearly he and Batman have struck some sort of a deal and they have a bit of a partnership. There’s a bigger enemy, I guess. I think that’s the big difference. They’re not locked in mortal combat. They’re actually working together to try to figure out how to make this world work.”

Similar to Jared Leto’s Joker, Deathstroke isn’t expected to play a major role in the Snyder Cut, with the additional footage only amounting to four or five minutes of Justice League‘s four-hour running time. It already looks as if Batman and the Clown Prince of Crime have forged a tenuous alliance in the Knightmare timeline, though, and it seems likely that Deathstroke will find himself in the same boat. Some fans might not be into the idea of the Caped Crusader teaming up with two of his most notorious enemies, but you’d imagine it’ll at least make sense within the context of the movie.