Zack Snyder Teases More New Gods In Justice League

Ava DuVernay has been attached to the DCEU’s New Gods since March 2018, but so far the project has gained very little in the way of forward momentum. In the meantime, the filmmaker has busied herself by signing on to produce a number of efforts for Netflix, including a miniseries based on the early life of Colin Kaepernick, while she’s also set to direct literary adaptation Caste for the streamer.

That’s cast a lot of doubt over the status of New Gods, with DeVernay’s last official update coming almost a year ago when she revealed on social media that she and co-writer Tom King had completed the fourth draft of the script. Luckily for those who can’t wait much longer to see the characters appear in live-action, though, we could be getting the whole set when Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max next month.

We already knew that Darkseid would finally make his debut having been omitted from the theatrical cut, but the most recent trailer also showed brief glimpses of Desaad and Granny Goodness. In a new interview, Snyder teased that at least one more of the New Gods would appear in the hotly anticipated four-hour epic, too, although he wouldn’t be drawn on any further details.

“Yeah, there’s a little bit of a tease. Let me just say this: in this movie you see DeSaad, you see Darkseid, you see one other in the throne room of Apokolips. You see one other of this sort of classic Kirby New Gods, you know what I mean? And I think the implication is that the rest of them are there, for sure.”

The director has already admitted that his new take on Justice League doesn’t necessarily have to be accepted as official DCEU canon, although a lot of fans would beg to differ, meaning that whenever DuVernay’s New Gods finally gets off the ground and heads towards production, she’s under no obligation to retain any of the designs used in the Snyder Cut. After all, while Darkseid was confirmed for the project a long time ago, that doesn’t mean it’ll be the same version that’s about to cause some serious problems for Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the gang.