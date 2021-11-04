Zack Snyder Teases More Sci-Fi And Horror In Army Of The Dead Sequel

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Netflix’s Army of the Dead universe is setting out a stall for each new installment to tackle a variety of different genres, with the recurring theme obviously being the zombie apocalypse.

Zack Snyder’s opening installment was an action-heavy blockbuster with plenty of blood, guts and gore, and even teased a few sci-fi elements that were never really explored or explained in great detail. Matthias Schweighöfer’s prequel spinoff Army of Thieves blazed a new trail, leaving the undead uprising lurking in the background in favor of a a romantic comedy heist caper.

Animated companion series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is tentatively scheduled to arrive in the spring of 2022, while Snyder is expected to move onto direct sequel Planet of the Dead once he’s done with refitted Star Wars spinoff Rebel Moon. In a new interview with Variety, the former architect of the DCEU teased what he’s got in store for the next chapter.

“Shay Hatten and I have been talking about the straight sequel to Army of the Dead being possibly a sci-fi actioner with horror elements. So that’s a fun genre, probably with a heist at its center.”

That means we could be getting explanations for the mysterious robot zombies that were regularly spotted throughout Army of the Dead, the intriguing time loop theory put forward by Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe, or an explanation of the first scene’s repeated Area 51 teases, which sounds perfectly fine by us.