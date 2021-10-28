Zack Snyder Teases More Time Loops In Army Of The Dead Sequel

As if a high concept zombie action blockbuster with a sprawling ensemble cast, plenty of unique world-building and an original mythology wasn’t enough, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead teased that there might even be some temporal shenanigans at play.

Before the midway point of the film, the gang stumble across a desiccated pile of bodies, many of whom look to be sporting eerily similar apparel. Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe puts forth the notion that it’s an alternate version of them from another timeline who didn’t make it to the vault at the center of the heist, before it’s never mentioned again.

Army of the Dead was full of hints towards things that weren’t explored in any great detail, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing those threads get pulled in the sequel. During a recent interview with GamesRadar, Snyder once again teased that the time loop talk could rear its head in the next installment.

“I’m a huge fan of this mythological understory. All your time loop fun that you can have, there’s a lot of cool enhancements that are baked in now. I can’t wait to make the sequel to Army of the Dead, so that we can see how then all of those things manifest.”

Groundhog Day with zombies is nothing if not a curious pitch, never mind the robotic undead that were also hidden throughout the action sequences, or the opening scene nodding towards Area 51. Based on those three potential plot directions alone, we can safely surmise that the next Army of the Dead is going to be even wilder than the first.