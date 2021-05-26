Army Of The Dead Has Robot Zombies That Are Never Explained

Like the majority of Zack Snyder’s movies, there’s an awful lot going on in Army of the Dead, including some wild potential subplots and storyline developments that are either overtly or indirectly hinted at, only for no explanations to be given or advancements to be made before the credits roll.

Early on, when the crack team of mercenaries and thieves initially enter the quarantine zone, they discover that Hiroyuki Sanada’s Bly Tanaka has already sent a group in to recover the money, only for them to meet a grisly end. Garrett Dillahunt’s head of security claims he knows nothing about it, but Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe says it might be a different version of the squad from an alternate timeline, though it never gets mentioned again.

We also discover that Zeus has somehow impregnated his zombie queen, but the mechanics aren’t dived into and it merely serves to increase his desire for revenge. Not only that, but in a couple of the action sequences, when the gang are mowing down hordes of the undead, some of their heads explode with a puff of blue CGI instead of the typical brain matter, and it turns out that’s because they’re obviously robots.

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the idea of robot zombies is certainly an interesting one that presents a huge number of questions, it’s not even explicitly referenced in Army of the Dead. That being said, Snyder did confirm in an interview last month that they are indeed part of the mythology.

“If you pay close attention, there are a number of zombies that are clearly not zombies. You see normal zombies and then you see some robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies to monitor them? Are they technology from the other world? What’s happening there?”

Presumably, we’ll find out who was responsible for going to such great lengths to create robot zombies that don’t really factor into Army of the Dead at all in the sequel, but knowing Snyder, the machinations and motivations behind it are more than likely going to be crazy.