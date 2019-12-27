Zack Snyder’s Tired Of People Saying The Justice League Snyder Cut Isn’t Real

It’s currently unknown whether or not we’ll ever see the Snyder cut of Justice League, but that doesn’t mean it’s not real. In fact, according to Zack Snyder, his version of the movie is very real and quite frankly, he’s sick of people doubting him. After posting proof of its existence on his Vero account, one fan commented that the director is just teasing us at this point. Snyder was quick to respond, saying: “no just tired of people saying it’s not real.”

While we certainly sympathize with the filmmaker’s frustration, he also has to understand how the fans feel. It’s incredibly discouraging to always see/hear about this long-awaited Snyder Cut, yet never get the privilege of watching it. We’re tired of constantly having to listen to how awesome it is only to be told that the release is still not happening.

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the alternate version exists and anyone doubting it is just ignoring the obvious facts before them. Also, it seems silly to think that the director would waste him time boasting about something that isn’t even real. The real debate should be over whether or not Warner Bros. will ever allow audiences to watch the film as intended, as well as whether or not Snyder should just give up and move on.

Don’t get us wrong, we definitely want to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that it might not ever happen. And while the director’s still holding out hope, we’re not going to hold our breath for an official announcement anytime soon. Then again, with HBO Max quickly approaching, you never know what Warner Bros. might have in store for us.