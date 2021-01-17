Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Be A Movie, Not A Miniseries

Zack Snyder enjoys making very long movies, to the extent that he’s responsible for the two lengthiest comic book blockbusters in history thanks to the Ultimate Edition of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and the Ultimate Cut of Watchmen. The filmmaker is now going three for three, though, after confirming that his all-new version of Justice League will release on HBO Max in its entirety, and not as the four-hour miniseries that was previously announced.

Of course, Snyder revealed the news on Vero, the only place for any all all breaking Justice League news straight from the horse’s mouth, which instantly raises questions about when the decision was made to change the release model, and why.

Zack Snyder confirms #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague will be 4 hour movie and not 4 episodes series. #TheSnyderCut opens March exclusively on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/GM2N0G0qkt — What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) January 17, 2021

Subscribers that haven’t been following the long and winding road towards the Snyder Cut for the last three and a half years might not be quite as keen to sit through a four-hour cut of a project they only remember for all of the bad buzz it generated the first time around, while on the other side of the coin, fans will be thrilled to hear they can devour it in one sitting.

In any case, Snyder is still working away on that trailer he promised several weeks back, which will no doubt confirm the exact date in March that we can expect to see it in full on HBO Max. A miniseries would arguably be the better option to draw in a wider audience, of course, given that it takes a lot of faith on the part of any discerning viewer to dive in and watch a new version of a bad movie that’s twice as long and hope for the best, but there are more than enough supporters out there to guarantee that Justice League 2.0 draws in massive numbers regardless.