DC Fans Debate The Best Batman After Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ben Affleck is poised to set a live-action record when he plays Batman for the fourth time in The Flash, but if you consider Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a completely different entity to the theatrical edition, then he’s already reached the milestone and the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut will only see him extend his lead.

There’s always been the nagging feeling that Affleck has never been given the chance to show what he can really do as the Dark Knight, with his grizzled and world-weary spin on the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice a massively encouraging start. However, in the first stab at Justice League, you could almost feel the disinterest pouring through the screen in his reshot footage, and the two-time Academy Award winner has since described his experience after Snyder departed the project as torture.

So torturous that he retired from the role entirely before being enticed back for the Snyder Cut’s epilogue and a supporting role in The Flash, while his largely restored and rejuvenated performance in Justice League 2.0 has only reinforced his reputation as a stellar Batman. In fact, the age-old debate over who made the best big screen Caped Cruader has since reignited, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The argument typically boils down to a straight showdown between Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, but since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released onto HBO Max, there’s been a groundswell of support behind Ben Affleck once again. As always, Val Kilmer and George Clooney don’t get a look in, but it still stings that Affleck may never end up headlining the standalone blockbuster that the fans have wanted to see for years.

