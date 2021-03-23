DC Fans Debate The Best Batman After Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ben Affleck is poised to set a live-action record when he plays Batman for the fourth time in The Flash, but if you consider Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a completely different entity to the theatrical edition, then he’s already reached the milestone and the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut will only see him extend his lead.

There’s always been the nagging feeling that Affleck has never been given the chance to show what he can really do as the Dark Knight, with his grizzled and world-weary spin on the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice a massively encouraging start. However, in the first stab at Justice League, you could almost feel the disinterest pouring through the screen in his reshot footage, and the two-time Academy Award winner has since described his experience after Snyder departed the project as torture.

So torturous that he retired from the role entirely before being enticed back for the Snyder Cut’s epilogue and a supporting role in The Flash, while his largely restored and rejuvenated performance in Justice League 2.0 has only reinforced his reputation as a stellar Batman. In fact, the age-old debate over who made the best big screen Caped Cruader has since reignited, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Ben afflecks Batman is cool and all but Christian bale will always be the goat pic.twitter.com/FO73YuCyX8 — jason (@jasonnvargas) March 22, 2021

Heath Ledger didn't tell Christian Bale to actually beat the shit outta him for the interrogation scene for y'all to say this https://t.co/hwDVxNzHqb — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗-𝕸𝖆𝖓 🕸 ☂︎ (@tinyspiderlegs) March 19, 2021

The "best Batman" discussion is happening again and I can't understand why because everybody knows Michael Keaton was the best Batman. pic.twitter.com/OoWXcry7sX — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) March 22, 2021

You can have Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, & George Clooney. Michael Keaton was the best #Batman pic.twitter.com/Pbk595SJcH — Cassie (@CapriciousCas) March 22, 2021

Imagine liking a Batman that isn’t Michael Keaton — Vanessinator 🤖 T-80085 (@ilovejohnkimble) March 18, 2021

Not you guys arguing over Affleck and Bale bien the best Batman! When we all know it was MICHAEL KEATON! PERIOD! @MichaelKeaton #Batman pic.twitter.com/fwwroQZbTJ — Rave Mom (@bubblewrappe) March 22, 2021

Best Bruce Wayne – Christian Bale

Best Batman – Michael Keaton — Emwun Garand (@EmwunGarand) March 22, 2021

Michael Keaton > Ben Affleck >Christian Bale. Fight me https://t.co/vPZyvvXAx4 — Glen Longwell (@GlenLongwell89) March 22, 2021

Christian Bale was the best Batman followed by Michael Keaton. I love Ben Affleck but cannot deny Christian's Batman was everything — Gabriel Quinney (@GabrielQuinne16) March 22, 2021

Besides Christian Bale, Michael Keaton was a better Batman than Affleck. Affleck is amazing at playing southie trash, so himself. Nothing wrong with that, The Town was an awesome movie. — Mitchell Cumstein (@MitchellCumste2) March 22, 2021

Christian is the Batman to me hands down shit even Michael Keaton Batman was nice https://t.co/S8y1qWMvDd — Hoodkage🐐 (@FlemingsNivek) March 22, 2021

The argument typically boils down to a straight showdown between Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, but since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released onto HBO Max, there’s been a groundswell of support behind Ben Affleck once again. As always, Val Kilmer and George Clooney don’t get a look in, but it still stings that Affleck may never end up headlining the standalone blockbuster that the fans have wanted to see for years.