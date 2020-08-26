Zack Snyder’s Justice League Release Date May’ve Been Revealed

Interest in Zack Snyder’s Justice League has intensified in the wake of the DC FanDome trailer, which was our first real look at his rebuilt cut of the movie. But despite the reveals, and there were many, it’s still unknown exactly when it’ll be released. At least, that’s what you’d think. But there’s a possibility now that someone has let it slip.

Eagle-eyed spectators have noticed a release date is listed on the DC Press site, where the Snyder Cut is currently being lined up to premiere on September 5th, 2021. Now, you won’t need telling how many caveats come with this. For a start, there’s the distinct possibility that this is just a placeholder. And even if this is the release date they’re currently planning, it’ll be highly subject to change. But hey, it’s out there. Premiere dates have been known to slip out on press sites before.

At the very least, I think it’s unlikely the cut will release any later than September 5th. There’s already a slight discrepancy there with the previously reported intention to get it out in the early-to-mid part of the year. Coupled with the fact that it falls less than a month before The Batman’s theatrical bow, and one imagines Warner Bros. will be inclined to space their releases more evenly throughout the year. In the words of the great philosophers of speculation, we’ll see.

Got any thoughts of your own on this potential Justice League release date? Drop a comment below. There may be those who find the thought of a bumper DC autumn very appealing. Or you may just want it out as soon as possible. Let me make the incredibly insightful prediction that we’ll see the Snyder Cut, oh…, sometime in 2021.