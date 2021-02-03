Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Reportedly Kill Off Two Heroes

Going into Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which finally hits HBO Max next month, DC fans are wondering whether Warner Bros. intends to follow it up with Justice League 2, to really let the filmmaker finish his original plans for the DCEU. That’s still up in the air, but a new leak may tease that a sequel is indeed happening, as the director’s cut could end on a hugely dark cliffhanger.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Justice League will kill off not one but two members of the team: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. The rest of the League will then apparently embark on a plan to send Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) into the past in order to avert their fates and this storyline would play out in the planned follow-up.

As GFR points out, though, this may cause some wrinkles with the overall DCEU continuity, as Aquaman is set soon after JL – but how can it be if he’s dead? Presumably, the Flash will be successful in changing history and the 2018 film is actually set after Arthur Curry is restored to life, but given that the franchise doesn’t hang together as it is – for instance, Diana learning how to fly in Wonder Woman 1984, but not displaying this ability in Batman V Superman – we probably shouldn’t worry about it too much.

Still, it’s possible that the Flash learning how to travel in time could have big repercussions for his upcoming solo movie, so Zack Snyder’s Justice League may yet prove key to WB’s unfolding schemes. Either way, the director’s cut ending on the deaths of a third of the League is definitely something that’ll get fans talking when the four-hour epic hits streaming on March 18th.