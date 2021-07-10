Zack Snyder’s Justice League Sequel Being Made Into A Motion Comic

You’ve got to admire the determination of Zack Snyder’s fanbase for still trying to keep the embers of his Justice League trilogy burning, even if the filmmaker has moved firmly into the Netflix business with the Army of the Dead universe, animated series Twilight of the Gods, and sci-fi epic Rebel Moon.

Warner Bros. have made it pretty clear that in their eyes, the SnyderVerse is dead, and it’ll stay that way unless some major changes happen at boardroom level. On the plus side, it’s allowed the director to come out publicly and reveal all sorts of juicy storylines and plot points, from the nixed introduction of Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern to Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor being planned to detonate a nuclear weapon that would destroy Darkseid’s ship and save the world.

Darkseid Takes The Throne In New Justice League Snyder Cut Image 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A recent exhibit focused on HBO Max’s four-hour epic recently popped up in Austin, Texas, and a group of fans have now taken matters into their own hands by seizing inspiration from The Dreamscapes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, comprised of storyboards by Snyder, Jim Lee and Geoff Johns, by turning it into a motion comic.

The LightCast podcast group are behind the endeavor, and they’ve already roped in Harry Lennix, Karen Bryson, Sam Benjamin, Richard Cetrone and Christina Wren to lend their vocal talents to the project, with narration from Ray Porter as Darkseid. Colorist and comic book artist Mariano De Venezia will provide visuals with the help of 18-year-old VFX prodigy Luis Bedregal, and while it hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, you’d imagine the Justice League motion comic will come with the full support and backing of Snyder himself, looking at the talent involved.