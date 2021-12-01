Zack Snyder’s worst movie has arrived on Netflix

If you log onto Twitter on any given day, you’ll soon discover that Zack Snyder possesses perhaps the single most loyal, dedicated and vocal fanbase of any filmmaker in Hollywood.

Even though he’s set up shop at Netflix for the foreseeable future and has a multitude of projects in development, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trends on an almost weekly basis a supporters try to keep the DCEU dream alive. The disconnect between the fans and critics is stark, especially when you consider Snyder’s track record of acclaim is hardly glowing.

His very first movie remains his highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes, with Dawn of the Dead sitting on a 76% score, while Army of the Dead, Watchmen and 300 barely made it above the 60% Fresh threshold. However, right at the bottom of the pile lies Sucker Punch, which boasts the unwanted distinction of being Snyder’s worst-reviewed and lowest-grossing feature.

Of course, Snyder has defended it on numerous occasions for being misunderstood and misinterpreted, but that doesn’t make the experience of watching it any more enjoyable. The Army of the Dead franchise has been a massive success for Netflix so far, meaning that Sucker Punch may find a second wind now that it’s available to stream on the platform.