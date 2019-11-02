Joker Star Has An Idea For A Deadpool Rom-Com Crossover

With a global box office total of $874.5 million, Todd Phillips’ Joker currently stands as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, beating out last year’s Deadpool 2 for the top spot. And while some Marvel fans may be counting on Wade Wilson eventually reclaiming the number one slot with a third solo outing, actress Zazie Beetz has now offered her own pitch for a project that sees the Merc with a Mouth and the Clown Prince of Crime on the same team.

In a recent Instagram post, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld observed that Beetz now features in the two highest-grossing R-rated films, calling her “[t]he secret ingredient for success.” In her reply, the Domino actress joked that the time is right for these two comic book worlds to finally collide, and even found a way of bringing Ryan Reynolds’ Detective Pikachu into the conversation:

“The 3rd top rated r movie will be a romantic comedy where Deadpool and Joker go on a cross country roadtrip from Pennsylvania to Oregon, and I play their disgruntled niece who was dragged along for the ride. Narrated by Josh Brolin, written by pikachu @vancityreynolds @robliefeld @joshbrolin @jokermovie @deadpoolmovie”

Though something tells us that Disney and Warner Bros. aren’t about to give this idea the go-ahead anytime soon, it’s currently assumed that Wade Wilson still has some crossover adventures ahead of him as a new member of the MCU. Right now, details on Deadpool 3 are still pretty vague, though writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently said that they’re waiting for the approval of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige before they get started.

From the sound of things, it could be a long wait before the next Deadpool movie reaches theaters, but in the meantime, Joker is still going strong at the box office, no doubt fueling sequel talk at the Warner Bros. offices. We’ll find out if the DC brand can keep up this commercial momentum when Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.