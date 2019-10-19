Deadpool Writers Waiting For Kevin Feige’s Go Ahead To Start Work On Third Film

Ever since the House of Mouse gained control of 20th Century Fox, swallowing everything the company had in its repertoire, the question has been flopping between “when” and “if” we’ll be getting Deadpool 3. Thankfully, the meter seems to now be set on “when,” and the answer, though this has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney, is 2022.

This speculation and excitement has been propelled by the release of writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick’s latest project, Zombieland: Double Tap. Earlier this week, Reese and Wernick revealed that they were planning to continue the mouthy series in its R-rated universe, a barrier which no MCU movie has yet crossed.

Now, in an interview with Fandom, they provided some insight on when exactly we could see the film. And apparently, all the eggs are in Kevin Feige’s basket.

“Kevin Feige has so much on his plate and he is the master of the universe. When Kevin says it’s time, it’ll be time. That may be a year from now, it may be six months from now, it may be three years from now. He doesn’t make a wrong move so whatever decision he makes will be the right one. Again, we’re ready to snap to it whenever Ryan gives us that call and says ‘Let’s go.’ And that’s also about finding the right idea and how that fits into the larger MCU universe. It’s a little more complicated than when we were at Fox, but we’re happy to be part of the MCU now and whatever Kevin says, we do.”

Now Reese and Wernick have made a good point here. It’s not all about giving the audience what they want. It’s about finding an appropriate way to introduce the character into the ginormous entity that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While there have been rumors that Deadpool could pop up for the first time in a film that’s not entirely his own, the Merc with a Mouth’s first solo feature under the mouse ears may take a while to formulate – especially since the MCU has a whole onslaught of other confirmed projects to get through first.

But, as Reese and Wernick have just recently proven, the duo knows how to wait on a hot product. Arriving an entire decade after the first zombie comedy, Double Tap is about as good a Zombieland sequel as you can get. And after its star, Jesse Eisenberg, blamed the Merc movies for being the reason why this film took so long to get to us, maybe now it’s time for Deadpool 3 to wait.