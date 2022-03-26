Zazie Beetz reveals everything she knows about ‘Deadpool 3’

Zazie Beetz has revealed everything she knows about Deadpool 3. Earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds’ first movie as the Merc with the Mouth under Marvel Studios finally got rolling as Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy signed up to helm the threequel. Now that it’s making headway, fans are desperate to discover more about what DP3 will offer, including whether any familiar characters from the Fox films will reappear.

For instance, could Beetz reprise her role as Domino from Deadpool 2? If the Joker actress knows anything about this, it’s too early to let anything slip, anyway, as the star recently gave a tight-lipped response when asked about a potential return. When Variety questioned her on if she’d heard anything about the chances of playing Domino again in DP3, while attending the Atlanta season three premiere, Beetz replied:

“I have heard that Deadpool 3 has a director, So I have heard that.”

Domino joined Wade Wilson as part of his X-Force team in the 2018 sequel, becoming one of his closest allies alongside the time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin). Given his strong ties to the MCU, having played Thanos, there’s a lot of speculation that Brolin might be back as Cable in the third movie. Beetz is a hugely busy actress, though, so it remains unclear if she’ll suit up as the luck-powered heroine again. Still, we could be wrong but it seems like she may know more than she’s letting on in the above clip.

While Levy is new to the franchise, Deadpool 3 will see original screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to rewrite the screenplay, which was previously worked on by Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux (Bobs’s Burgers). With the duo on board, it’s easy to imagine they’d want to pick up some plot-threads that were set up in the last film, even though the titular Regeneratin’ Degenerate has now jumped ship to the MCU. With any luck, we’ve yet to see the last of Zazie Beetz as Domino.