Zendaya Reveals How Important Being Spider-Man Is To Tom Holland

Zendaya knows all about growing up in the limelight, having evolved from a Disney Channel star into one of the most popular and talented young actresses in the business. She shares a lot in common with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who got his start on the stage as a youngster before eventually landing his career-changing role when Marvel Studios cast him as Peter Parker.

Just like Andrew Garfield before him, Holland has been a fan of the iconic superhero for as long as he can remember, so he’ll always give his all to both the movies he stars in and the fans who share his enthusiasm for Spidey. In a new interview with InStyle, Zendaya revealed just how important the character is to the franchise’s leading man.

“In an actor way, I appreciate Tom Holland really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure, you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that well.”

Holland’s contract expires following the release of December’s No Way Home, but he’s happy to stick around for as long as he’s wanted, and neither Marvel nor Sony have no intention of letting him go based on how Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended.

He’s already made six live-action outings as Spider-Man already by the age of 25, so there’s plenty to come from the actor as he looks to definitively establish himself as the best iteration of the web-slinger we’ve ever had.