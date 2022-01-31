Zendaya says she felt like Tom Holland’s mom when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showed up

Now that the cat is well and truly out of the bag, to the extent that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire are now doing joint interviews together, the veil has finally been lifted on how the two former Peter Parkers were enticed and convinced to return for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield joked that he felt pressured into suiting up again once he discovered Sam Raimi’s O.G. big screen Spidey had committed to the project, while the current and canonical web-slinger revealed he was so nervous when his predecessors showed up for their first day on set that he brought Zendaya and Jacob Batalon along as his support system.

Building on that, Zendaya revealed during a spoiler interview with Marvel that she felt like Holland’s mother when Garfield and Maguire descended on the set, taking pictures of the happy trio like a proud parent on the first day of school.

“It was so funny, that first day, I was like, nervous for you. Because I was like, we had to do like a rehearsal, and me and Jacob felt like your parents, like, dropping you off at Kindergarten for the first day. And it’s like, ‘Ah, I hope the other kids like him,’ you know? And like, ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.’ And so we were there, and like, I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it, and it was so cute.”

Marvel Studios finally releases official 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' art for two key characters 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

You can feel the sense of mutual appreciation and friendship that exists between Raimi, Marc Webb, and Jon Watts’ Spideys, so it clearly didn’t take long for Holland to overcome his trepidation when his illustrious and top secret co-stars first made their way to the No Way Home set.