Here’s How Zoe Kravitz Could Look As Catwoman In The Batman

After months of speculating on who’ll be starring alongside Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight in The Batman, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief in knowing that Zoe Kravitz has been cast as the iconic Catwoman. Furthermore, it’s doubly satisfying to know she’s actually Selina Kyle, so we won’t have another misfire on our hands akin to 2004’s Catwoman flick.

Considering how we probably won’t get an official shot of Kravitz in full costume until we’re well into 2020, it’s nice that digital artist John Regan (ShatterverseEnt on Twitter) has allowed us to gaze into the crystal ball with his latest piece of digital art. If his name sounds familiar to you, it just might, as he’d previously supplied the best-looking mock-ups of Pattinson as Batman, not to mention conceptuals of Vanessa Kirby and Daisy Ridley as Catwoman before the part had been filled.

This time, he’s directly supplied us with an image showing how Kravitz could look when fully suited up. Seen below, she’s sporting the costume made known to fans of comic books and animated films like Batman: Hush for about 15 or so years. Joelle Jones updated her threads in mid-2018, but I still have an affinity for this look.

Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman In The Batman (Digital Art) 1 of 2

Quite frankly, this is how I wished Anne Hathaway would’ve looked in The Dark Knight Rises, but Christopher Nolan and company instead went with a high tech Julie Newmar/Jim Balent hybrid. In short, I want to see Matt Reeves give us the zip-up catsuit and accompanying headgear. To reference The Simpsons by quoting the director of Radioactive Man, “I want to see goggles, people!”

Knowing how the Batman: Ego graphic novel is said to have influenced Reeves’ screenplay, it’s very possible he’ll settle on this attire. Then again, he also very much digs The Long Halloween, so he could go in a completely different direction.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25th, 2021.