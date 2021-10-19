Zombie Fans Are Gushing Over This Forgotten Low-Budget Horror Film

Fans of horror have likely seen so many zombie movies that it’s not funny. From classics Dawn of the Dead to modern twists on the genre like Warm Bodies, there’s really something out there for everyone. However, with so many films out there to watch, it’s easy to miss out on some incredible hidden gems.

One such film is finding a ton of love right now online ⁠— Pontypool. Released in 2008, the movie was made on an incredibly small budget but has wowed many fans who have seen it for its unique premise. Here’s a synopsis:

“When disc jockey Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie) reports to his basement radio station in the Canadian town of Pontypool, he thinks it’s just another day at work. But when he hears reports of a virus that turns people into zombies, Mazzy barricades himself in the radio booth and tries to figure out a way to warn his listeners about the virus and its unlikely mode of transmission: the English language.”

Now zombie fans are remembering it once more thanks to a post on /r/horror where one user takes to praising the film.

Quite a few fans hopped into the comments of the post to also offer their praises for Pontypool.

Those who want to check out this horror hidden gem can find it streaming on Amazon Prime Video, SHUDDER, and other platforms.