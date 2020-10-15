All 23 Zombie Movies And TV Shows Available On Netflix This Halloween

What would Halloween be without zombies? Nothing, that’s what, so thankfully, Netflix has got you covered this October with a whole bunch of movies and TV shows that serve up a range of takes on the genre. The streaming service is looking to offer some of the most iconic entries in the world of zombie fiction that are always good for a watch, but also some underrated gems that you should definitely check out if you haven’t already.

In total, there are 23 zombie titles currently available on Netflix – 12 films and 11 TV series – and you can browse the full list below:

Movies

#Alive (2020)

Cargo (2018)

Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018)

Doom Annihilation (2019)

KL Zombi (2013)

Ladromas De Almas (2015)

Mad Ron’s Prevues From Hell (1987)

Ravenous (2017)

Rise of the Zombie (2013)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

TV Shows

Ash vs. Evil Dead (3 Seasons)

Black Summer (1 Season)

Daybreak (1 Season)

Deadset (Limited Series)

iZombie (5 Seasons)

Kingdom (2 Seasons)

Reality Z (1 Season)

Santa Clarita Diet (3 Seasons)

The Walking Dead (9 Seasons)

Z Nation (5 Seasons)

Zombie Dumb (2 Seasons)

Starting with the movies, this Halloween is the best time to catch recent South Korean horror #Alive, which proved to be a worldwide hit when it landed last month. Also, don’t miss Martin Freeman-starring thriller Cargo and Day of the Dead: Bloodlines, the second remake of zombie master George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead, both from 2018. Make sure to give The Girl with All the Gifts a go, too, as it’s a vastly under-appreciated take on the genre.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a couple of familiar classics, why not revisit your childhood by watching Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island, which remains the best movie outing for Mystery Inc.? What’s more, Netflix has the very first Evil Dead up right now as well and you could stick that on ahead of a binge of all three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead, which are also available.

Moving on to the TV side of things, then, the platform is home to all five seasons of The CW’s recently-concluded iZombie and original Santa Clarita Diet, the comedy-horror show starring Drew Barrymore. British limited series Deadset, from Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, can also be found on the streaming site or, alternatively, there’s always the undisputed king of undead TV – The Walking Dead. Netflix currently has the first nine seasons in its library and the tenth will follow at a later date.

Tell us, though, which of these zombie movies and TV shows will you be checking out this Halloween? Let us know in the comments section.