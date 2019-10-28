Zombieland: Double Tap Director Teases A Possible Spinoff

Zombieland: Double Tap is a bloody blast for those who loved the original. The long delay looks like it was worth it and now, director Ruben Fleischer is already planning on making a third installment in the undead franchise. Unfortunately, there’s a chance that this could take another ten years to happen but thankfully, the filmmaker behind the first two outings is interested in expanding the universe with one of the breakout characters who starred in the recent sequel.

According to Fleischer, he sees a lot of potential in a standalone movie revolving around Madison. The stereotypically dumb blonde played by Zoey Deutch has been a big hit with audiences thus far and the director is interested in exploring her story more.

“I would love to do a Madison standalone movie… So, I think that story remains to be written. That would be a fun thing to go find out. That actually would’ve been a good post-credit scene where those two [Madison and Berkeley] are in Babylon just being pretty dumb together.”

While this is far from a guarantee, it’s a good thing to know that there’s a chance we might see more Madison in the near future. This movie would presumably be much easier to film than a third Zombieland chapter, too, as the studio won’t have to worry about getting all of the previous films’ stars back for a third round. Instead, they can just retain Madison and perhaps one more character. From there, they can build around her with a set of new survivors.

Either way, this is an exciting development for fans to keep an eye on. Nothing is definitive as of yet, but if Fleischer and Deutch are both onboard then it looks like it could become a reality. Convincing executives might take some work, but anything is possible if this latest sequel does well at the box office. Before we know it, there might even be a whole Zombieland cinematic universe being laid out.