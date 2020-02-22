Zombieland Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Jill Valentine In Resident Evil Reboot

Resident Evil has made a robust comeback recently with its remake of the second chapter, which has led to the franchise boarding the reboot train in a major way. There’s also a Netflix spinoff series in the works and a film reinvention that’ll feature memorable characters from the console titles. One of which will be Jill Valentine, and now it appears that the producers are eying a Zombieland star to play the role.

Of course, Resident Evil has always been one of the biggest franchises in the gaming world and like those infected with the T-Virus, it never seems to stay dead for too long. The series has had its ups and downs, sure, but it’s seen a severe resurgence in popularity thanks to the massive success of the Resident Evil 2 remake, as mentioned above. The films have also been a roller coaster ride of success and failure. In the end though, whether you love them or hate them, all together they grossed $1.2 billion at the box office and that’s certainly impressive.

According to our sources though – the same ones who told us Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which have since been confirmed – the producers behind the Resident Evil reboot are eyeing Abigail Breslin for the role of Jill Valentine, who’s a member of Raccoon City Police Department’s S.T.A.R.S. team and the main character of the hugely anticipated upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake. Breslin’s no stranger to killing zombies, either, as the star of two Zombieland films, and she’s certainly a strong candidate to bring the iconic video game heroine to life on the big screen.

Resident Evil Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Monster Ideas 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Breslin hasn’t been the only one rumored for the upcoming Resident Evil reboot, though. Titans star Brenton Thwaites is reportedly being eyed for Chris Redfield and the producers are also said to be interested in Guns Akimbo star Samara Weaving for the part of Claire Redfield. As of right now, no one’s officially signed on just yet, but the project could potentially have a pretty great cast.

Tell us, though, do you think Abigail Breslin is a good choice to play Jill in the Resident Evil reboot? Let us know down below and watch this space for more.