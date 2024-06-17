10 best REM songs, ranked

In 2011, alternative rock band R.E.M. disbanded. The iconic group, hailing from Athens, Georgia, announced on its official website that it was “calling it a day as a band.” The breakup was due to musical differences, with guitarist Pete Buck recently telling CBS Mornings, “We could barely agree on where to go to dinner.”

However, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York’s Times Square, all four members performed together in public for the first time since they were inducted into the 2007 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As per Variety, they did a surprise acoustic rendition of “Losing My Religion.” Their brief appearance was much to the delight of those in attendance, and now seems like a fantastic time to reflect on the legendary group’s ten best songs.

10. “Shiny Happy People” (1991)

You won’t find “Shiny Happy People” on too many lists of the best R.E.M. tracks, but the truth is it’s a bopper! Featuring guest vocals by the B-52’s lead singer, Kate Pierson, it’s unlike any other song by the group. It’s upbeat, genuinely poppy, and the record that truly propelled the group into the mainstream.

The vocals and harmonies are massively infectious, the chorus is catchy as all heck, and the video is a joyous showcase of dancing, colors, and wackiness that’s far more overstated than R.E.M.’s other work.

9. “The One I Love” (1987)

“The One I Love” represents the beginning of R.E.M.’s journey into the mainstream, as it was the first of their tracks to get significant airtime on mainstream radio. The repeated line “A simple prop to occupy my time” and shouts of “Fire” dispel the myth that it’s a love song — it’s actually a violent track about using people and, quite possibly, murder.

It’s an energetic record with an awesome guitar riff. It’s hard-hitting and mood-setting. Just don’t have it played at your wedding like some people make the mistake of doing!

8. “Radio Free Europe” (1981)

“Radio Free Europe” was R.E.M.’s debut single and remains one of their finest. It generated a massive buzz around the band — sneaking into the Billboard 100 and becoming particularly popular with college kids — and with good reason.

This hugely important song is simple but effective and showcases R.E.M. at their zestiest. There’s an urgency about it, and when the chorus takes flight, it’s impossible not to tap your foot (at the very least).

7. “Nightswimming” (1993)

There’s nothing complex about the meaning of this track — it’s literally about a group of friends who indulge in skinnydipping one evening (which, apparently, is based on times R.E.M. indulged in the cheeky activity in their early days).

“Nightswimming” boasts a simple piano melody and is sung with tenderness and evident love. Remarkably, it didn’t perform well upon release but is now viewed favorably by fans — and rightly so. It’s lovely.

6. “Fall on Me” (1986)

“Fall on Me” has one of the most intriguing videos ever. Michael Stipe filmed it himself, then reversed it, turned it upside down, and put the lyrics on top in red lettering.

The song is solemn and focuses on the damage humans are doing to the environment. The words “don’t fall on me” refer to acid rain. However, it’s also a general oppression song about the many overlooked causes that need more time in the spotlight. Pertinently, it’s also an easy singalong.

5. “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” (1987)

This is an incredibly upbeat song, considering it’s about the many ways the world is coming to an end. As the lyrics suggest, there’s very little Stipe can do about it, so he might as well “feel fine” about it.

“It’s The End Of The World As We Know It” is a barrage of lyrics that too many people who think they know the words (but don’t) sing along to. It’s utterly carefree and absolutely frantic — a real foot-tapper.

4. “Man on the Moon” (1992)

A tribute to goofy comedian Andy Kaufman — a man whose 1999 biographical movie this song lends its name to and features heavily on the soundtrack of — “Man on the Moon” is a somber but witty record.

It references many of Kaufman’s quirks, like his tendency to wrestle women and do zany impersonations. It’s a brilliant demonstration of Stipe’s voice and one of R.E.M.’s quirkiest and most memorable recordings.

3. “Strange Currencies” (1995)

With a scant but beautiful melody and a vocal performance that’s a force of nature, “Strange Currencies” is a powerful song.

It’s sweet and one of the few R.E.M. tracks that can genuinely be described as a love song. Its lyrics depict the longing for a prospective lover, delivered incredibly by Stipe. The frontman put everything into this one — to the point that you can practically feel his heart and soul.

2. “Everybody Hurts” (1993)

Along with the one song above it on this list, “Everybody Hurts” is R.E.M.’s most well-known track. There’s a good reason for that: it’s a brilliant portrayal of the harsh reality of the human experience.

It’s painful, reflective, genuinely beautiful, and bizarrely comforting. The band effortlessly performs it and delivers a life-affirming message. It feels unique in that it can be listened to when sad or happy. It’s definitely one of the most emotional songs ever written.

1. “Losing My Religion” (1991)

R.E.M.’s best song is undoubtedly “Losing My Religion.” Anchored by an iconic mandolin riff, crowds always go wild as soon as the unlikely instrument appears on the band’s stage. It’s a sad song about unrequited love but somehow filled with warmth.

Lively, catchy, addictive, and utterly gorgeous, if there’s one R.E.M. song everyone knows — from the kid across the street to your great-grandmother — it’s this jangle pop classic.

