Adele is headed to Las Vegas

Adele, the Saturn-loving superstar, is headed to the outer space of America to do a three-month residency.

She will be in Las Vegas in 2022 on select dates from January through April at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The residency is called Weekends With Adele.

“The global superstar will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022,” the venue’s website said.

Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 7 at 10am PT. To register for the presale, Ticketmaster asks that people register as a verified fan, as they expect the demand for the tickets to be astronomically high.

Verified fans will have access to a special presale, but tickets are not guaranteed. Registration closes tomorrow, Dec. 2, at midnight.

Caesars Palace said that it was excited to exclusively host the singer.

“This residency announcement comes on the heels of Adele recently releasing her fourth studio album 30 on Columbia Records. The album is being heralded by fans and critics alike as Adele’s boldest and most ambitious album yet. 30 debuted at #1 on album charts in 30 countries and is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021.”

Here are the exact dates for Adele’s residency:

Jan. 21 – Jan. 22

Jan. 28 – 29

Feb. 4 – 5

Feb. 11 – 12

Feb. 25 – 26

March 4 – 5

March 11 – 12

March 18 – 19

March 25 – 26

April 1 – 2

April 8 – 9

April 15 -16

Adele told Rolling Stone that she wasn’t going to tour for her new album because of the pandemic, but she did film two live specials and said that she’ll do a few big appearances. As for why she’s doing Vegas, the only thing she said was that it wasn’t because there was “nothing available.”

30 became the biggest-selling album of 2021 after only three days, beating out Taylor Swift’s Evermore. Adele also got streaming giant Spotify to remove the shuffle feature as a default for the album so fans could listen to it the way she intended when she wrote it.