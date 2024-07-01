All BABYMONSTER members, ages, and more

BABYMONSTER, popularly known as Baemon, is a promising new girl group under the renowned YG Entertainment, known for producing top-tier K-pop acts like BLACKPINK and BIGBANG. They are a seven-member group consisting of members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

They made their much-anticipated debut on Nov. 27, 2023, as a six-member group with the digital single “BATTER UP,” excluding Ahyeon, who was temporarily on hiatus due to health reasons. On April 1, 2024, the group finally appeared as a seven-member group with their first mini album, BABYMONS7ER. Here’s a look at all the members who make up this exciting new girl group.

Ruka

Kato Ruka was born in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan on March 20, 2002. She is 22 years old and is the oldest member of the group. Before joining YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2018, Ruka was a member of the Japanese girl group Shibu3 Project. She was with PLATINUM PRODUCTION from 2017 to 2018. Ruka stands out with her dancing and charismatic stage presence, and was a trainee for five years before making her debut as the main rapper and lead dancer of BABYMONSTER.

Pharita

Pharita Chaikong was born on Aug. 26, 2005, in Bangkok, Thailand. She is 18 years old. Often called the “Thai Princess,” Pharita began her career as a child model and had won the grand prize and first place at Inter Model Thailand. She was also a contestant on Idol Paradise under the name Pear. Pharita joined YG Entertainment in 2020 and was a trainee for two and a half years before BABYMONSTER’s debut. She is now the lead vocalist and visual of the group.

Asa

Born on April 17, 2006, in Tokyo, Japan, Enami Asa is 18 years old. Before joining YG Entertainment, she performed in musical theater and participated in the LADYBIRD Green Musical in 2017. Asa began learning how to dance in Year 2, and when she was 12 years old, she auditioned to be a trainee. She joined YG in 2018 and finally made her debut as the lead rapper and dancer of BABYMONSTER in 2023. Asa is known for her fierce rap skills and dynamic dance performances, as well as her versatility and ability to adapt to various musical styles.

Ahyeon

Jung Ahyeon was born on April 11, 2007, in Gangwon-do, South Korea and she is 17 years old. As the main vocalist of the group, Ahyeon is known for her powerful vocals and impressive dance skills. Before joining YG Entertainment, she was a musical singer. She also passed JYP Entertainment’s and Banana Culture’s auditions. After passing the auditions for YG, she was a trainee for over four years.

On Nov. 15, 2023, YG Entertainment announced that Ahyeon would temporarily not debut with BABYMONSTER due to health issues. By January 2024, Ahyeon had recovered and returned to join the group for their first mini-album, BABYMONS7ER.

Rami

Born on Oct. 17, 2007, in Seoul, South Korea, Shin Haram, better known as Rami, is 16 years old. She is the main dancer and vocalist of BABYMONSTER. She was also a child model and has been modeling since she was two years old. After passing the YG Entertainment auditions in 2018, she was a trainee for over four years. Rami’s exceptional dancing abilities make her a standout performer in the group. She has trained extensively in various dance forms and is known for her precise and energetic performances.

Rora

Lee Dain, also known as Rora, was born on Aug. 14, 2008, in Ganwon-do, South Korea. She is 15 years old, and the vocalist and dancer of BABYMONSTER. Rora was a member of the kid girl group U.SSO Girl under the name U.ha, and in 2018, she participated in the Korean cooking show Man vs Child Korea. Rora brings a youthful charm and fresh energy to BABYMONSTER. Her young voice and enthusiastic performances made her a fan favorite, even before the group’s official debut.

Chiquita

Riracha Phondechaphiphat, also known as Chiquita, was born on Feb. 19, 2009, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. Currently 15 years old, she is the vocalist, dancer, and youngest member of the group. Before joining YG Entertainment, she was part of the cover group RedRose. She became a YG trainee in 2021 and trained for one year and nine months. Chiquita is known for her bubbly personality and her strong stage presence.

