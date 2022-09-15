All BLACKPINK members, ages, heights, roles, and more

BLACKPINK is a four-member K-pop girl group that debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. They debuted with the single album, titled Square One, which became an instant success and put the girls on the international map quickly. The group’s members are: Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie, and together, they have taken the world by storm ever since their debut.

BLACKPINK is the most successful K-pop girl group of all time, and one of the most successful groups ever, with their songs performing breaking records along the way. Unlike many other K-pop acts, they have cracked the Billboard charts several times, and enjoy YouTube success, with six of their videos crossing the one billion mark on the platform.

They have also won various awards, including: MTV Video Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MNet Asian Music Awards, and many more. The group has gained a large following locally and internationally and amassed a hefty net worth, individually and collectively. They have also become global ambassadors for several luxury fashion brands.

Here’s the four superstars that makeup the group BLACKPINK.

Jisoo

Kim Ji Soo was born on Jan. 3, 1995. She is 27 years old and stands at 162cm (5’4″) tall. She is the lead singer, and is considered the face, or visual of the group. Jisoo was enrolled at YG as a trainee in 2011 and dropped out of Gwacheon Jungang High School to focus on her career. She was a trainee for five years before the group’s debut. During that time, she received a scouting offer from an SM Entertainment casting staff, but ultimately decided to decline the offer. Jisoo featured as a cameo in the 2019 Korean drama Arthdal Chronicles but made her official acting debut in 2021 as a lead role in the JTBC drama Snowdrop. Jisoo is a global ambassador for luxury brand, Dior.

Jennie

Kim Jennie Ruby-Jane, known as Jennie, was born on Jan. 16, 1996. The 26 year old is 163cm (5’4″) tall and is a singer, rapper, and actress. Jennie was born in South Korea but moved to New Zealand when she was nine years old and lived there for five years. In 2010, she returned to South Korea and auditioned at YG Entertainment. After passing the auditions, she was a trainee for six years before the group’s debut. In 2018, Jennie made her solo debut with the single “Solo,” which won her the Song of the Year Award at the 2019 Circle Chart Music Awards. Under the name Jennie Ruby Jane, she will be making her acting debut in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, written and produced by Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd. She is a global ambassador for French luxury designer, Chanel.

Rosé

Park Chaeyoung Roseanne, popularly known as Rosé, was born on Feb. 11 in 1997 and is 25 years old, standing at 168cm (5’6″) tall. She was born in Auckland, New Zealand, but moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was eight years old. Rosé is the main vocalist and co-lead dancer of the group. In 2012, she auditioned at the YG Global Audition in Australia and passed, eventually dropping out of Canterbury Girls’ Secondary College to move to South Korea to focus on her career as a singer. She was a trainee for four years and two months before BLACKPINK’s official debut. Rosé made her solo debut in 2021 with the single album R, and the title track “On the Ground” peaked at the top spot on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. She is a global ambassador for luxury house Yves Saint Laurent, as well as Tiffany & Co.

Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, also known as Lisa, was born on March 27, 1997, and she is 25 years old. She stands at 167cm (5’6″) tall and is a rapper, singer, dancer, and model. Lisa was born and raised in Thailand before moving to South Korea to pursue her dreams of becoming a pop idol. After passing the 2010 YG Global Audition in Thailand, Lisa joined YG Entertainment as a trainee the following year. She was a trainee for five years before BLACKPINK debuted. During her trainee period, she was a member of the Thai dance team, We Zaa Cool, a gig that truly paid off, as Lisa is the main dancer of the group. She is also the lead rapper, and she sings occasionally on many of their tracks. Lisa made her solo debut in 2021 with the album, Lalisa, which won her the Best K-pop Act at the MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the first solo K-pop artist to win a VMA. Since 2020, she has been a global ambassador for the French luxury brand, Celine, and the Italian retailer and jeweler, Bulgari.