All the luxury brands with BLACKPINK as ambassadors

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 and the famous K-pop girl group has taken over not just music, but several luxury designer brands.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have achieved overwhelming success in their respective solo careers, as well as bagging international deals with some of the most coveted high fashion and luxury brands all over Europe and the rest of the world.

While the four artists enjoy many more deals with mainstream and accessible brands like Samsung, Adidas, Kia, and more, this list will focus on the luxury brands that have tapped them as ambassadors, whether regional or global.

Jisoo

A rising celebrity even before the official debut of BLACKPINK, Jisoo has long made her mark in the fashion world, becoming a local ambassador for Dior Beauty in 2019, and later establishing herself as the exclusive couturier’s muse months after. She became a global ambassador for the French luxury brand in 2021.

Another French luxury brand that tapped Jisoo as the face of their company is the notable jewelry manufacturer, Cartier.

Jennie

The Korean starlet has been nicknamed “Human Chanel” for her impeccable style and love for the brand. She began her partnership with the high fashion house’s Korean leg in January 2018, before attaining global ambassador status in October.

She also became the face of Calvin Klein for the Spring 2021, Fall 2021, and Spring 2022 collection. Lastly, she has been the face of HERA, a luxury beauty brand based in Seoul, since 2019. The company recently expanded to the United States, and covers makeup, skincare, and perfumery.

Lisa

After catching the eye of Hedi Slimane, the creative director of Celine, Lisa became the global ambassador for the French luxury brand in 2020. Since her appointment, the Thai singer has been spotted wearing the brand on numerous occasions.

Another luxury brand that employed the rapper in 2020 is Italian retailer, Bulgari.

Rosé

The Auckland native made history as the global ambassador for the luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent in 2020 — the first in 59 years. She was the first K-pop idol to attend the prestigious Met Gala, as the guest of YSL’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

In 2021, she was eyed to become the global ambassador for American jeweler, Tiffany & Co., making her the first and only BLACKPINK member to become a global ambassador for an American luxury brand.

With the success of the iconic girl group on the rise, there will undoubtedly be some more exclusive high fashion brands looking BLACKPINK’s way.