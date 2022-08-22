Who is starring alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie in ‘The Idol?’ The full cast of The Weeknd’s HBO show

Fans of K-pop icons BLACKPINK have been at the edge of their seats ever since the first teaser for The Idol was released a month ago. The upcoming HBO drama series created by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson has been gaining momentum for quite some time now.

The premise of the drama will follow a “self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.” While it is unclear what role Jennie will play, she will portray a character called Anys, and the teaser reveals she is a friend and colleague to Lily-Rose Depp’s character Jocelyn.

With the enormous fanbase Jennie has amassed as a member of the K-pop group, swarms of commenters have expressed their excitement at the idol’s Hollywood debut. However, she is just one out of many talented stars in The Idol’s ensemble cast.



Here are all the stars to expect in the upcoming series that’s been tagged the “sleaziest love story in Hollywood.”

Abel Tesfaye

The Billboard chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is set to make his mark as the lead actor in The Idol. Going by his birth name in the credits, Tesfaye also serves as co-writer, co-creator, and executive producer of the drama. He will star as the aforementioned self-help guru and cult leader named Tedros.

Lily-Rose Depp

With celebrity giants Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis as parents, Lily-Rose Depp has some serious acting genes. The model and actress will be making her television debut as Jocelyn, a pop star on the path to fame. Depp has starred in several high-profile films, including: The Dancer, Planetarium, and Netflix’s The King.



Debby Ryan

The former Disney Channel star became a household name in the late 2000s and early 2010s by starring in The Suite Life on Deck, 16 Wishes, Jessie, and Radio Rebel. She later earned critical praise for her lead role in Netflix’s Insatiable. Her decade is off to a great start too, with roles in Night Teeth, The Resort, and Spin Me Round.

Suzanna Son

Model, actress, and singer Suzanna Son rose to prominence starring as Strawberry in the A24 dark comedy Red Rocket, led by Simon Rex and directed by Sean Baker. She will portray one of the cult members headed by Tesfaye’s character.

Troye Sivan

2022 is set to be the biggest acting year for South African-Australian star Troye Sivan. He took on the lead role in the Paramount Plus coming-of-age comedy-drama Three Months and earned significant praise for his performance. It’s unclear what role he will take on in the upcoming series, but from the looks of the teasers, he’s definitely getting into some trouble. Sivan is already an accomplished singer-songwriter and YouTuber, boasting millions of devoted fans.

Moses Sumney

Ghanaian-American musician Moses Sumney has been on the receiving end of critical acclaim for many years now. The multi-genre singer has released two full-length albums and five EPs, all which have been praised for their songwriting and complex music. He will make his television debut in The Idol.

Jane Adams

Image via HBO

From the teasers, Jane Adams will portray a Hollywood music director in the upcoming drama. The Tony Award-winning actress has a long list of film and television credits to her name, most recently starring in the comedy Dog alongside Channing Tatum.

Dan Levy

After sweeping the Emmys for the final season of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy is on the fast track to taking over Hollywood. The actor has signed multi-year deals with both ABC Signature and Netflix to produce content across television. In the second teaser for The Idol, Levy was spotted alongside Jane Adams, indicating he is set to portray some form of behind-the-scenes crew member.



Tunde Adebimpe

Tunde Adebimpe is a man of many talents, having starred in numerous films and shows over the years, as well as being the frontman of the band TV on the Radio. He is also a successful cartoonist, and was one of the animators on the popular MTV wrestling comedy, Celebrity Deathmatch.

Eli Roth

One of Hollywood’s horror kings, Eli Roth is no stranger to the bloody and explicit, so The Idol should be a walk in the park for him. This will be the actor and director’s first television acting role of the decade, besides his ongoing miniseries Eli Roth’s History of Horror.

Rachel Sennott

Comedian Rachel Sennott is famous for a number of interesting reasons. Not only did she coin the popular relationship term “soft launching,” she kept a lot of faces smiling through her videos during the heat of the 2020 pandemic.

Hari Nef

Actress and model Hari Nef is enjoying a bright and flourishing decade so far, with guest roles in the popular series Room 104, And Just Like That…, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She will also star as one of the Barbies in the highly anticipated film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and a ton of other famous names.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Image via HBO

Another fast rising star with a great start to her decade is Da’Vine Joy Randolph. With brilliant supporting and guest slots on high-profile productions, she will extend her portfolio in the upcoming HBO series.

Mike Dean

One of hiphop’s most prolific producers and audio engineers, Mike Dean has worked with some of the biggest musical names of the last decade, including The Weeknd.

Hank Azaria

Charming and suave, Hank Azaria is one of the biggest names to be tapped for The Idol, most famous for his multiple voice roles including The Simpsons. The multiple Emmy Award-winning actor will bring his acting chops to the drama.

Actors with recurring appearances include: Juliebeth Gonzalez, Steve Zissis, Elizabeth Berkley, Kyla Dyan, Liz Caribel Sierra, Maya Eshet, Melanie Liburd, Nico Haraga, and Anne Heche in her last role before her death. A24 will serve as one of the production companies for the series. The Idol has not been given an official release date.