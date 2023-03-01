All Kep1er members, ages, and birthdays

Kep1er is a nine-member K-pop project girl group under a joint collaboration between Swing Entertainment and Wake One Entertainment. The group was formed through the MNET survival show Girls’ Planet 999: The Girls’ Saga.

The group consists of the members: Mashiro, Yujin, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Youngeun, and Yeseo. Kep1er made its debut in 2022 with the EP First Impact and is set to promote for two years and six months before the member’s contracts expire. In 2022, the group won various awards, including the Best Choice Award at the Asia Artist Awards, the Global Hottest Award at The Fact Music Awards, and the Favorite New Artist Award at the MAMA Awards.

The group also made its television debut in 2022 by participating in the second season of the idol girl group survival show Queendom. Kep1er has grown rapidly to become one of the most famous K-pop girl groups of the new decade, and after a brief break, the girls are all set to make a much-anticipated comeback in March of 2023.

To get acquainted with the members of Kep1er, here’s a list of the girls, as well as some of their personal details.

Mashiro

Sakamoto Mashiro was born on Dec. 16 in 1999. She is 23 years old and stands at five foot, two inches tall. She is a singer, model, actress, and co-leader of the group. Mashiro was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. She is known for her role as Hinami Akamichi in the Japanese TV show Seiken Sentai Ryukenger.

She was a trainee under JYP Entertainment in 2016 but moved to Pledis Entertainment two years after. She stayed as a trainee at Pledis for just one year before moving over to her current agency, 143 Entertainment, in 2021.

Yujin

Choi Yu Jin was born on Aug. 12 in 1996. She is 26 years old and stands at five foot, four inches tall. She is a singer, actress, and leader of the group. She graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts High School in 2015. Yujin is a former member of the girl group CLC under Cube Entertainment.

She made her acting debut in the 2016 drama Nightmare High and recently had a lead role in the 2022 web series Pumpkin Time. She was signed under Cube Entertainment in 2011, where she stayed for over a decade, and left in 2022. Yujin is currently under Wake One Entertainment.

Dayeon

Kim Da Yeon was born on March 3 in 2003. She is 19 years old and stands at five foot, two inches tall. She is a singer under Jellyfish Entertainment. Dayeon is a former trainee under both CNC and Stardium Entertainment agencies. In 2018, she was a contestant in the survival show Produce 48 which lasted until the fifth episode before she was eliminated.

She was previously signed under Stardium Entertainment, but left in 2020 and joined Jellyfish Entertainment the following year. In 2022, Dayeon graduated from the Department of Practical Dance at the School of Performing Arts Seoul.

Xiaoting

Shen Xiaoting was born on Nov. 12 in 1999. She is 23 years old and stands at five foot, six inches tall. She is a Chinese singer that’s signed under Top Class Entertainment. She graduated from the Department of Performance at Sichuan Conservatory of Music University. In 2020, she participated in the Chinese survival show Produce Camp 2020 and made it untill the fourth episode before being eliminated.

Xiaoting is a well-known competitive ballroom and modern dancer who came in fourth place at the CBDF China Cup Tour Finals at the age of 14.

Hikaru

Ezaki Hikaru was born on March 12 in 2004. She is 18 years old and five foot, two inches tall. She is a Japanese singer under the agency Avex Artist Academy. Hikaru was born and raised in Fukuoka, Japan, and attended Taguma Junior High School. She is a former member of the Japanese duo group +GANG which debuted in 2016 and lasted for two years before officially disbanding in 2018.

Huening Bahiyyih

Bahiyyih Jaleh Huening, also known as Jung Bahiyyih, was born July 27 in 2004. She is 18 years old and stands at five foot six inches tall. She is a Korean-American singer under IST Entertainment. Bahiyyih is the younger sister of TXT’s Huening Kai and ex-VIVA member Lea. She was a student at Main Vocal Academy and graduated from Lila Art High School in 2023.

Chaehyun

Kim Chae Hyun was born on April 26 in 2002. She is 20 years old and is five foot four inches tall. She is a singer and MC under Wake One Entertainment. Chaehyun is a former trainee of SM Entertainment, where she spent four years under the agency. After leaving SM, she became an independent artist for two years before signing with Wake One Entertainment in 2021.

To focus completely on pursuing an idol career, Chaehyun did not attend Middle School or High School. Rather, she took a GED certification exam and passed. She is currently the MC on SBS MTV’s The Show.

Youngeun

Seo Young Eun was born on Dec. 27 in 2004. She is 18 years old and stands at five foot, two inches tall. She is a singer in Kep1er under Wake One Entertainment. Youngeun was a student at ModernK Music Academy and is known to be skilled in hip-hop, ballet, and Korean ethnic dances. She is a former trainee of Biscuit Entertainment but left to join Wake One Entertainment in 2021.

Yeseo

Kang Ye Seo was born on Aug. 22 in 2005. She is 17 years old and stands at five foot, two inches tall. She is a singer and actress under 143 Entertainment. She is currently attending Lila Arts High School. Yeseo began as a kids’ K-pop artist and is a former member of the kids’ girl groups CutieL, which debuted in 2010, and Busters, which debuted in 2019. She was a trainee under Big Star, IONE, Marbling E&M, and JTG Entertainment. She made her acting debut in the 2010 drama Golden Fish and has been cast in many other popular dramas and films since then.