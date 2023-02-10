10 K-pop comebacks to look forward to this year

As the world of K-pop continues to expand, many acts are set to make their long-awaited musical returns this year. Whether it be due to Korea’s mandatory military service, health reasons, or personal time off, the fans are in for several treats as many artists and groups have announced or teased their comebacks.

Following iconic returns early this year from groups like Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Le Sserafim, Seventeen’s sub-group BSS, and even GOT the Beat, fan expectations for catchy singles and possible albums are at an all-time high.

Here are the most anticipated K-pop comebacks of 2023.

Twice

World famous K-pop girl group Twice is set to make their return with their 12th EP Ready to Be on March 10. Besides celebrating their eighth anniversary, the album is speculated to be a reflection of their journey since their debut. The girls have already dropped an English pre-released single, “Moonlight Sunrise” to feed their waiting fans before the big drop.

Super M

Nicknamed “The Avengers of K-Pop,” Super M’s return wasn’t foreseen by many. When SM Entertainment announced the group’s comeback on New Year’s Day, it was like a gift to the fans. Not only are they set to return this year, but fans are very excited for NCT’s Lucas to join the group. The comeback also marks the return of EXO’s Baekhyun and SHINee’s Taemin from their mandatory military service.

G-Dragon

Almost six years since he dropped his last album, Kwon Ji Yong, the legendary artist, rapper — and producer G-Dragon — announced that he would be releasing a new album to commemorate his return as a solo musician. The BigBang member, also known as the King of K-Pop, had taken a break to complete his mandatory military service and focus on his modeling career. G-Dragon’s return just might be the most anticipated solo K-pop comeback this year.

EXO

The Powerhouse of K-Pop has finally reunited after Baekhyun, the fifth member to enlist, was discharged from mandatory military service earlier this month. The last time all eight members were together for a performance was back in 2019. Based on the group’s leader Suho’s Instagram update on New Year’s Eve in 2022, EXO just might be back on our radar this year. No date has been announced yet, but fans are expecting a confirmation post from SM Entertainment very soon.

Key (SHINee)

Following the commercial success of his album Gasoline in 2022, Key announced he would be making a comeback with the repackaged album titled Killer. The album is set to feature 11 tracks, including a title track of the same name, and the popular B-side Another Life. The album is scheduled to be released on the 13th of this month.

StayC

StayC is back again, and just in time to make their fans swoon all over again this Valentine’s. The girl group is set to return with the single album Teddy Bear, which is scheduled to be released on the 14th of this month. The promotion photoshoots have been met with praise from fans, and both singles and couples alike are looking forward to the upcoming track.

The Boyz

Almost six months after their last comeback, The Boyz are set to return on the 20th of February with their eighth EP Be Awake. Another reason that cements The Boyz as one of the most anticipated artists of the year is that member Eric will be back in the group after taking some time off due to health reasons.

Kep1er

Kep1er would be making their Japanese comeback in March with the EP Fly-By. The record contains five tracks, including a Japanese remix version of the songs ”Wa Da Da,” “MVSK,” and “We Fresh.”

Eric Nam

Although fans had constantly asked when he would be making a return to music, Eric Nam’s announcement still took the world by storm. To celebrate his 10-year anniversary since his debut, he posted a newsletter on his official Twitter account and announced that he would be releasing a reimagined version of the album There and Back Again. The album is set to be released on March 3rd.

OnlyOneOf

OnlyOneOf has had a busy time working on the project Underground Idol. The group will have a full comeback with the album seOul cOllectiOn. The album is scheduled to be released on March 2nd.