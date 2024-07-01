All Kiss Of Life members, ages, and more

There are hundreds of actively promoting girl groups in K-pop right now but none quite like Kiss of Life, a four-member group from S2 Entertainment. Made up of members Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul, Kiss of Life is bringing back a mature sound reminiscent of second-gen K-pop groups like Sistar and Brown Eyed Girls.

Even though they’re still only rookies, the members of Kiss of Life demonstrate talent in spades. After the success of their single, “Midas Touch,” all fans are looking forward to what the group will put out next and all signs are pointing to a long career ahead of the group. Meet the girls behind K-pop’s next success story.

Julie

Julie was born on March 29, 2000 which makes her 24 years old and an Aries. She was born in Hawaii and moved to Korea at the age of 13. The leader of the group, Julie was first a trainee at The Black Label for several years before transferring to her current company. She is Kiss of Life’s main rapper and lead dancer. Her MBTI type is ENFP.

Natty

Natty is 22 and was born on May 30, 2002 in Bangkok, Thailand. She is a Gemini. In 2015, Natty competed in the show Sixteen alongside her fellow JYP Entertainment trainees for a chance to be a part of JYP’s new girl group, TWICE. After making it to the series finale but not the group, Natty left the company and competed on the show Idol School which helped form the group Fromis_9.

She was then a soloist for a time before Kiss of Life was formed. Natty is the group’s main dancer, lead rapper, and sub-vocalist. Her MBTI is INFJ.

Belle

Belle is 20 years old and was born on March 19, 2004 which makes her a Pisces. She was born in Seattle, WA and is the daughter of Shim Shin, a singer who was popular in Korea in the ‘90s with songs like, “You’re the Only One.”

Before joining the group, Belle worked as a songwriter, writing songs and providing background vocals for groups like Le Sserafim and Purple Kiss. In addition to helping write her group’s songs, Belle is Kiss of Life’s main vocalist. Her MBTI is ENFP.

Haneul

Haneul is the youngest member of the group at 19 years old. She was born on May 25, 2005 and is a Gemini. Unlike the other members, there isn’t a lot of information about Haneul’s life before she debuted in Kiss of Life. She is the group’s lead vocalist and her MBTI type is ENTJ.

