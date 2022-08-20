All Younite members’ ages, birthdays, and debut date



K-pop would not be what it is today without the mass appeal and success of some of the biggest boy bands in the genre. From the likes of BTS, Seventeen, and EXO, the rise of multiple singing and dancing young lads has taken over the globe. That brings us to Younite, a brand new boy group that debuted earlier this year in April and is rapidly rising to become a household name for K-pop fans.

There are several boy groups that have debuted this year, and Younite is undeniably one of the standouts. The group has already scored a breakout single with “1 of 9,” which has already raked in 10 million views on YouTube after just three months. The group’s follow-up, “Aviator,” has been watched 13 million times in the space of three weeks.

Here are the nine members of Younite and some personal details to help you get better acquainted with them. They’re cute, charming, and absolutely swoon worthy. Plus, their bubbly music is already gaining them tons of fans.

Eunsang

Lee Eun Sang is easily the most notable member of Younite, and that’s not just because he’s the lead vocalist and face of the group. Born on Oct. 26, 2002, Eunsang is 19 years old and stands at six feet tall. He was initially a member of the boy group X1 and even kicked off a solo career in 2020 with his debut track, “Beautiful Scar.” He is a skilled singer, composer, lyricist, and dancer, and graduated from the Department of Applied Music from the Seoul Performing Arts High School.

DEY

Kim Se Hyun, popularly known as DEY (Different, Eccentric Youth) is the main rapper of Younite. He was born in Seoul on June 11, 2003 and is 19 years old and is a Gemini. He graduated from the Department of Entertainment at Seoul Culture High School and previously contested on the fourth season of the survival hip-hop show, High School Rapper.

Eunho

Another main vocalist in Younite is Myung Eun Ho. The oldest member of the group, he was born on March 25, 2001, and is 21 years old with a height of 5’7″. Eunho also graduated from the Department of Applied Music at the Seoul Performing Arts High School before training for two years to become an idol under Brand New Music.

Steve

An American citizen by birth, Steve Lim moved from Los Angeles to South Korea with his family when he was 14 years old. The now-20 year old was born on March 9, 2002, and is a vocalist in the group. A self-professed Marvel fan, Steve’s other hobbies include traveling and playing sports, particularly baseball. He initially began his idol training under the famous agency, Big Hit, before switching over to Brand New Music.

Hyunseung

Kim Hyun Seung is the main dancer of Younite and is often seen leading the pack’s dance moves in their music videos. Standing at 5’10”, the Korean artist is also a fan of working out. He was born in Mok-dong in Seoul on Oct. 15, 2002, and is 19 years old. He graduated from Shinmok High School.

Hyungseok

Standing at six feet tall, Song Hyungseok is tied with Eunsang as the tallest member of Younite. He also is the group’s sub-rapper. He was born on Nov. 6, 2002, and is 19 years old. Hyungseok had been in training for several years before his debut with Brand New Music and also had an interest in becoming a chef.

Kyungmun

Lim Kyung Mun is one of the vocalists of the group. The Korean idol was born in Sokcho on June 29, 2003, and, like most of the group, is 19 years old. His older brother, CODA, is a successful composer. He stands at 5’11”. Kyungmun previously starred in the talent reality survival show, LOUD, and was a former trainee under JYP before debuting with Brand New Music in 2022.

Woono

Born Hong Woon Ho, Woono’s soft, cute facial features and his great smile have earned the “visual” tag in the group, making him the most camera-friendly and marketable. He was born on April 5, 2003, and is 19 years old. Woono graduated from Ansan High School and was the first artist trainee in the group to be announced under Brand New Music.

Sion

Kim Si On is the official “Maknae” of Younite, which means he is the youngest member of the group at just 17 years old. He was born on Oct. 19, 2004, and stands at 5’10”. He graduated from Hamlin Multi Art School and is often called “Oni” by his fellow group mates.