Are The Chicks still together?

From the devastating lyrics of “Landslide” to the empowering “Not Ready To Make Nice,” the music of The Chicks has stuck with many people for decades. But while they still have a huge fanbase, are they currently making music or did they call it quits and we didn’t even know?

While most jobs have their stressors, it takes a lot of grit and hustle to endure the music industry for decades, from long touring days to complicated record contracts… not to mention the inner conflict several bands experience (just think about any rock or pop documentary!). The Chicks (who altered their name from The Dixie Chicks in 2020) have released eight albums since they came together in 1989, and fans want to know if they’re still around.

Did The Chicks break up or are they still making music?

The Chicks fans can rest easy knowing that the band is still together. Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer, and Natalie Maines recently sang at one of the most talked about events of summer 2024: The Democratic National Convention, where they sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the last evening.

But there was almost a world where The Chicks ended for good, though, which is too sad to even think about.

In 2003, they performed in London and Maines was critical of President George Bush’s decision to go to war with Iraq. According to Us Weekly, she said, “We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”

While today, it’s a problem if you’re a public figure who doesn’t comment on politics (and fans want to hear you stand up for human rights), the reaction to The Chicks’ opinion wasn’t pretty. In 2024, it’s common to see everyone from Stephen King to Bettle Midler being critical of the Republican Party, but what the band faced at the time for airing their thoughts was a totally unfair backlash. Of course, we can’t ignore the fact that by default country artists tend to be conservatives and that’s probably why the band got in such hot water for their views. But it’s still ridiculous to look back on.

After a few years away from music, The Chicks released their 2006 album “Taking the Long Way” but didn’t record another album until 2020’s “Gastlighter.” They took a break after 2006 and Strayer and Maguire formed a duo called The Court Yard Hounds. They released two albums in 2010 and 2013. But even though fans wondered if The Chicks would ever put out an album ever again, they kept touring. They hit the road in 2013 and 2014, and again in 2016 and 2017.

Since everyone always has an opinion, some people weren’t thrilled with The Chicks’ performance of the national anthem at DNC 2024. According to The New York Post, some called it “off-key” and “terrible.”

But, given the band’s honest and brave approach to political issues, they probably weren’t bothered in the least by these negative comments.

While the 2003 scandal (which shouldn’t have been a scandal at all!) is one reason why The Chicks took time away, they were also busy with their families. Strayer, Maines, and Macguire talked about why they didn’t put out an album for 14 years in an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music in 2020. According to Country Now, Macguire said, “the kids— our nine kids, collectively — are why we paused for so long.” She added, “teenagers are a lot harder than babies, not any easier.”

Now that fans know The Chicks are not planning on breaking up anytime soon, it’s time to demand the answer to the real mystery — when are they going to put out another great album?!

