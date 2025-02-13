Backstreet Boys’ ‘Into the Millennium’ Sphere residency: The dates and how to get tickets

Backstreet’s back in Las Vegas, bringing a wave of nostalgia for those who grew up in the golden age of boy bands. For fans who remember blasting their CDs, memorizing every lyric, and swooning over their favorite Backstreet Boys member, this is a chance to relive the era when these five boys ruled the charts and our hearts.

The Backstreet Boys were in Las Vegas for their 80-show residency, “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” from 2017 to 2019. Now, they’re heading back to Vegas, this time to celebrate Millennium, the boy band’s third studio album released in 1999 featuring hits such as “Larger Than Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely.” Nick Carter, Howie D, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson will take the stage once again to perform songs from the album along with other fan favorites for the “Into the Millennium” residency.

“We are bringing the ‘Into the Millennium’ tour to this state of the art facility where we can do things we could have never have imagined back in ‘99. The coolest part is that we are the very first POP ACT to take over Sphere Las Vegas and we’re going to bring you an experience you’ll never forget.”

The nine-show residency will take place at the Sphere from July 11 to 27, and it’s a venue unlike any other. The place offers a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring the world’s largest high-resolution LED screen that wraps around the dome-shaped venue. With 17,600 seats and a cutting-edge sound system that allows the audience to feel every beat, it’s the perfect venue for the Backstreet Boys to bring their music to life in a whole new way.

When will ‘Into the Millenium’ tickets go on sale?

General ticket sales begin on Feb. 21, but fans eager to lock in their seats can take advantage of a few presale options. Those who are part of the Backstreet Boys Fan Club can get tickets for the first six shows (July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20) on Feb. 18 starting at 9 am PT, with tickets for the last three shows (July 25, 26, 27) going on sale two hours later at 11 am PT. Those who aren’t part of the fan club and want access to the presale can join until Feb. 17, 10 am PT for an annual fee of $60.

There is also an option to get tickets via the Ticketmaster artist presale on Feb. 19. Registration for that is now open with a deadline on Feb. 17 at 10 pm PT. The artist presale will open at 9 am PT for the first six show dates and 11 am PT for the last three. However, Ticketmaster notes that signing up for the presale does not guarantee securing tickets.

Apart from the two presale options, ticket and hotel packages are available on Vibee starting on Feb. 14 at 6am PT. “The One” package, starting at $599 per person, consists of a general admission floor or reserved seat ticket, a two-night stay at The Venetian or Virgin Hotels, and a collectible laminate and lanyard. “The Perfect Fan” package, starting at $939 per person, includes a general admission floor or premium reserved seat ticket, a two-night stay at The Venetian or Virgin Hotels, a collectible laminate and lanyard, priority entry into the venue on the concert date, luxury transportation from the Harry Reid International Airport, an exclusive Backstreet Boys gift kit, Vibee concierge, early access to the Backstreet Boys Experience for merch shopping, and VIP access to selected nightclubs and pool parties in Las Vegas.

