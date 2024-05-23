What happened to Nick and Aaron Carter?

Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault – please proceed with caution

In light of the recent success of Quiet on Set, Investigation Discovery and Max have announced another documentary, Fallen Idols, this time focusing on the controversies surrounding Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his late brother Aaron.

The cultural influence of the Backstreet Boys is something that cannot be denied – but in the years since the world famous boy band broke up singer, Nick Carter, has found himself at the center of a big controversy. Meanwhile, his brother who wasn’t a part of the boy band, but was famous as a singer and rapper in his own right, was supposedly struggling with mental health as well as substance abuse — he ultimately fell out with his brother before his untimely death.

The four part documentary, which is set to release over the course of two days, (May 27th and May 28th) is set to dive into the allegations made against Nick Carter, according to an article from Variety, this will be the crux of the series. While Nick is set to be the focal point, the docuseries will also touch on Aaron Carter’s view on his brother as well as the numerous troubles he was facing himself.

The allegations against Nick Carter

Multiple women have come forward to accuse Carter of sexual assault in the last couple of years, with one of the women saying she was 15 at the time she was assaulted by the singer. An article from 8 News Now reported that Carter filed a counterclaim refuting the woman’s story, as well as claiming the woman also had sex with his younger brother, Aaron.

A separate lawsuit was filed by another individual named Shannon Ruth, who alleges she was 17 when she was assaulted by Carter. Once again, the singer’s counterclaim refutes her story, stating that he doesn’t even recall meeting the individual. Yet another accuser is Melissa Schumer, formerly a member of the girl group Dream. She claims that she was raped by Carter in 2003, according an article from Entertainment Weekly.

Carter has denied all of the allegations made against him, claiming that these individuals are trying to extort money out of him. Nick is currently in the process of countersuing his accusers.

Aaron Carter

Before his passing in 2022, Aaron was struggling with mental health issues and a drug addiction. He’d also lost custody of his son over his drug use and domestic violence. During this period, Aaron came out in support of the victims of his brother, rather than supporting Nick. In fact, he was incredibly vocal when it came to calling out his brother, leading to lots of hate going his way, and a very public feud between the two brothers. However, the feud was ultimately cut short.

Aaron’s drug use would get the better of him eventually, as he was found unresponsive in his bathtub on November 5th 2022 by his housekeeper. Although the cause of his death was not immediately made public, it would later be revealed that Aaron had drowned after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam.

Fallen Idols will be available to watch in four parts dropping Monday, May 27th and Tuesday May 28th 9 p.m. ET.

