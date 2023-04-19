American musician Aaron Carter passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 34. His death not only shocked fans but also his family, including his older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. The artist has released six studio albums, and his final one, Blacklisted, was released two days after his death. He also appeared in a handful of films and played himself in numerous TV shows like Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina and the Teenage Witch.

Since his death, Nick has launched a donation fund for fans who want to mourn and support Aaron. Aaron and Nick were involved with the children’s mental health organization called On Our Sleeves. At the same time, the Carter family received tons of support and condolences from mourning fans who enjoyed Aaron’s work.

How did Aaron Carter die?

For a while, details of Carter’s death remained somewhat vague. When his death was first reported, it was revealed that he passed away due to drowning. The Los Angeles County Fire Department revealed that it received a 911 call about a drowning incident that occurred at the home of the artist.

Recently, more information about Aaron’s death was made available to the public. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer’s autopsy reports showed that not only was drowning the cause of death but also “the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam,” which is a generic form of Xanax.

The toxicology report found the presence of difluoroethane, which is a gas commonly used in air spray cleaners and could generate euphoric feelings when inhaled. Meanwhile, alprazolam could cause depressant effects such as drowsiness and sedation. The investigation concluded that Carter was “incapacitated while in the tub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and alprazolam,” and that the inhalation of these drugs led to him being submerged in his bathtub, which also caused the artist to be unable to breathe and led to his death.

It was reported in the past that Carter was sent to rehab due to drug-use concerns and it was revealed that he was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety. Since Aaron’s death, Nick and the Backstreet Boys have paid tribute to the deceased artist during their show in London. Meanwhile, the fundraiser that Nick launched is still up for those interested in supporting a cause close to Aaron’s heart.